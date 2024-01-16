District Metals Announces $4 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX) (OTCQB: DMXCF) (FRA: DFPP); (“District” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp. to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”), whereby the Underwriters will purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 18,200,000 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.22 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$4,004,000 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (“Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one half of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole such Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of C$0.30 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering (the “Closing Date”).

The net proceeds raised will be used to fund the advancement of the Company’s projects and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or around February 1, 2024 (the “Closing Date”), or such later date as the Company and the Underwriters may determine. Closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date.

In consideration for their services, the Underwriters will receive a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and non-transferable compensation options (the “Compensation Options”), entitling the Underwriters to purchase, at the Offering Price, that number of Common Shares equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued by the Company under the Offering for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company’s mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

District is a polymetallic exploration and development company focused on the Viken and Tomtebo Properties in Sweden. The Viken Property covers 100% of the uranium-vanadium Viken Deposit, which is an asset with substantial exploration and development expenditures that resulted in the definition of large historic polymetallic resource estimates in 2010 and 2014. The Viken Deposit is amongst the largest deposits by total historic mineral resources of uranium and vanadium in the world.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden’s Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden” dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

