Global Cleaning Robot Market Size To Exceed USD 56.4 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 19.6%

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cleaning Robot Market Size is to Grow from USD 9.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 56.4 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the projected period.





A cleaning robot is a self-contained robot that assists with various cleaning duties including lawns, floors, and windows. Cleaning robots make various jobs in industrial and household settings easier to handle and control, such as mopping and UV sterilisation. Cleaning robots can help consumers save time, money, and electricity and these are more effective at cleaning because of unique features such as smart sensors and navigation control. Control of these devices is now possible because of developments in wireless technology. the development of cleaning robots, which will help to market growth. Cleaning robots exist in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they can perform a wide range of duties. They are also used in commercial applications such as shopping malls, offices, manufacturing companies, and airports. It is also less expensive than domestic labour because it is a one-time investment with a long payback period. Cleaning major parts of industrial sectors is now easier and less expensive using these cleaning robots, which can clean without the actual presence of a person. As industrial sectors expand, there will be more spaces to clean, offering an opportunity for the global cleaning robot market. Cleaning robots are tailored to industries' cleaning preferences and habits.

COVID 19 Impact

During the first phase of COVID-19, the supply chain in the sector was disrupted due to lockdowns and the closure of various manufacturing facilities around the world. However, the market began to recover in demand and output during COVID-19; the market under investigation followed the path of the semiconductors industry. End-user industries such as residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare began adopting autonomous robots to solve the shortened working hours caused by lockdowns.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 150 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal Cleaning Robots, Professional Cleaning Robots), By Product (Floor Cleaning Robots, Lawn Cleaning Robots, Pool Cleaning Robots, Window Cleaning Robots), By Operation Mode (Self-driven, Remote Controlled), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

The personal cleaning robots segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the type, the global cleaning robot market is segmented into personal cleaning robots, and professional cleaning robots. Among these, the personal cleaning robots’ segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. A person can easily handle a personal cleaning robot. The growing popularity of smart homes, as well as changing lifestyles and hectic schedules, have pushed customers to seek alternative cleaning and mopping solutions, which has propelled the market growth for personal cleaning robots.

The floor cleaning robots segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the global cleaning robot market is segmented into floor-cleaning robots, lawn-cleaning robots, pool-cleaning robots, window cleaning robots. Among these, the floor cleaning robots segment is witnessing significant growth over the forecast period. The floor cleaning robots are tiny enough to go smoothly over the floor. Since technological improvement, robots can move automatically and clean corners of rooms, and as a result of these factors, market growth has increased throughout the projection period.

The self-driven segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global cleaning robot market during the forecast period.

Based on operational mode, the global cleaning robot market is classified into self-driven and remote-controlled. Among these, the self-driven segment is expected to hold the largest share of the cleaning robot market during the forecast period. The self-driven robot operates independently. These robots have user-friendly consoles that enhance the consumer experience. An increasing number of people are using automated equipment that is very precise, cost-effective, and nimble; over the anticipated time, this market is anticipated to grow.

The residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global cleaning robot market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare. Among these, the residential segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. In the home, cleaning robots are utilised for chores such as mopping and cleaning. Paying domestic helpers can be too expensive in some countries. Cleaning robots can easily manage such situations. Technological advancement makes these robots more practical and usable by the day. Customers' interest in and adoption of such products is growing as a result. Market growth is being driven by rising customer demand for autonomous robotic technology and the elimination of human involvement.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The low cost of living in the Chinese market is another factor contributing to the growth of high-cleaning robots. China is currently experiencing a decrease in the cost of essential robot components as well as the development of the home market. As a result, China's commercial cleaning robot market is expecting a significant increase in exports. Cleaning industry robots, on the other hand, are still in their early stages of development, with makers continuing to spend a great deal of money on product development and polishing while failing to achieve profitability.

North America, on the contrary, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. This is a result of growing awareness of contemporary cleaning technology and the pervasive adoption of cleaning robots for residential use in countries like the US and Canada. Furthermore, the cleaning robot market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the cleaning robot market in Canada was the fastest-growing market in the North American area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global cleaning robots market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. LG Electronics, Xiaomi, Roborock, Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd, iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Alfred Kircher, ILIFE, bObsweep, Electrolux AB, Shark Ninja Operating LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi Ltd. and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In October 2023, At Host Milano, KEENON Robotics Introduces a Cutting-Edge New Product Line-up in Europe with Industry-Leading Advancements.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cleaning robot market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Cleaning Robot Market, Type Analysis

Personal Cleaning Robots

Professional Cleaning Robots

Cleaning Robot Market, Product Analysis

Floor Cleaning Robots

Lawn Cleaning Robots

Pool Cleaning Robots

Window Cleaning Robots

Cleaning Robot Market, Operation Mode Analysis

Self-driven

Remote Controlled

Cleaning Robot Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



