Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 January 2024
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 18 January 2024
Effective from 18 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 18 January 2024 to 18 April 2024:
Uncapped bonds
NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 18 January 2024: 8.3600% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment