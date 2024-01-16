Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES        16 January 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 18 January 2024

Effective from 18 January 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 18 January 2024 to 18 April 2024:

Uncapped bonds
NO0012724113, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 18 January 2024: 8.3600% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

