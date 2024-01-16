Smart Airport Market Size Worth USD 24.03 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart airport market size was USD 7.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Increasing need for real-time information and focus on customer-centric approaches and Rising use of big data analysis techniques and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Passengers are becoming increasingly reliant on real-time information for making their travels easy and comfortable. It is expected that smart airports will give travelers access to real-time information and necessitate the installation of client touch points to collect real-time updates on the progress of a customer's trip. These points of contact can also be utilized to facilitate quick information exchange throughout the airport's value chain, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of all system components

According to the SITA, Air Transportation IT Insights 2022, the use of mobile devices for booking, onboarding the plane, and bag collection increased in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2020, while automated gates used for identity control, boarding, border control, as well as bag collection have all seen a 3% to 5% rise in technology adoption since 2020.

However, high installation costs of smart airport technology, absence of industry standards, and need for specialized personnel to manage and maintain these systems are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. The cost of constructing, designing, and running these digital systems is very high. The airport authorities choose to outsource the security services to businesses, such as G4S Plc., Securitas AB, and others, due to high expense of these tools and services.

Recent market trend is increasing focus on eco-friendly and sustainable activities. Green technologies and practices are rapidly being adopted by airports to lessen their environmental impact. This involves putting in place waste management strategies, renewable energy sources, energy-efficient technologies, and environment-friendly building practices. The fact that renewable energy sources are infinite, in contrast to the more common ones now in use, is one of their key benefits

Segment Insights

Airport Size Insights:

On the basis of airport size, the global smart airport market is segmented into small, medium, and large. The large segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global smart airport market in 2022 as large airports can invest in and deploy advanced smart technology and infrastructure as they have larger budgets and resources than smaller airports.

Operation Insights:

On the basis of operation, the global smart airport market is segmented into aeronautical and non-aeronautical. The non-aeronautical segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global smart airport market during the forecast period. This is due to rising need for services including restaurants, retail stores, Internet access, smart parking, advertising, lounge access, and personalized services.

Regional Insights:

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global smart airport market in 2022 due to increasing investments made by governments in modernizing the airports in the region. For instance, in July 2022, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States Department of Transportation announced that it would invest USD 1 billion in 85 airports all over the country to increase accessibility for people with disabilities, increase capacity at airport terminals, and increase energy efficiency.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global smart airport market over the forecast period due to significant investments in new airport construction and expansion of existing airports. The volume of passengers handled by airports in countries, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, among others, has increased dramatically in recent years. As a result, the local government and airport authorities have declared large investments in the development and enlargement of airports.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 7.00 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 24.03 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, airport size, platform, operation, system, application, technology, end-use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key Companies Profiled Honeywell International Inc., Cisco System Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Siemens AG, T-Systems International GmbH, Thales Group, SITA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, NATS Limited, Sabre Corp., IBM Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Ascent Technology, Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Indra Sistemas, S.A. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global smart airport market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective smart airport. Some major players included in the global smart airports market report are:

Strategic Development

In May 2023, Honeywell International Inc. introduced a suite of airside solutions These solutions assist pilots' gates operations and airside operations teams to have a better understanding of the situation, which speeds up aircraft turnaround times and enhances airport efficiency and safety.

In June 2022, Wipro introduced ICAD - India's First Digital Airport and is now being built at Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar. Passengers can use contactless and paperless services at all checkpoints at this aviation hub. In addition, it eliminates the need to print tickets and boarding cards and spend time looking for them at various checkpoints.

In June 2022, Fiumicino Airport in Italy announced the creation of a new baggage handling system, which would comprise baggage sorting system and Hold Baggage System (HBS) for X-ray control of 100% of the bags on departure.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smart airport market on the basis of type, airport size, platform, operation, system, application, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Airport 1.0 Airport 2.0 Airport 3.0 Airport 4.0

Airport Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Small Medium Large

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hardware Software Data Management Others

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Aeronautical Non-Aeronautical

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Wearables Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) and Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) Tags and Sensors Platforms Near-Field Communication (NFC), Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), and Bluetooth Wireless Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Terminal Side Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems Air Side Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media Air and Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Controls Passenger, Cargo & Baggage Ground Handling Internet of Things (loT) Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-Use Self-Service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-Gates Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags Internet Protocol (IP) Phone Video Conferencing (Audio/Video) Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, and Airport Management Software)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Implementation Upgrade and Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



