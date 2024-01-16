Compass Pathways enters into research collaboration agreement with Hackensack Meridian Health to develop optimal clinical model for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if FDA-approved

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“Compass”), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Hackensack Meridian Health (“HMH”), a leading not-for-profit health care organization and the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated network in New Jersey, today announced that that they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to inform the delivery model design of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if FDA-approved.

The collaboration between Compass and HMH aims to improve health outcomes and improve patient and provider experiences for mental health conditions such as treatment-resistant depression. Together they will work to understand the real-world challenges and opportunities of delivering care to those living with depression, to inform how future clinical trials of COMP360 psilocybin treatment are designed, and to understand how it will be delivered to patients, if approved. COMP360 is Compass’s investigational proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, administered in conjunction with psychological support.

Hackensack Meridian Health offers a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations. The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Compass Pathways, a leading biotechnology company aiming to create real change for people suffering with some of the most difficult-to-treat mental health conditions,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Our network’s leadership in mental health and extensive experience in treating depression in clinical practice will inform how new mental health treatments may be accessed by patients in the future.”

“Our collaboration with Hackensack Meridian Health will help us understand how investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved, could be delivered to patients, and represents another important milestone in our mission to provide better treatment options for people who urgently need them,” said Kabir Nath, CEO of Compass Pathways. “As one of the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care networks in the US, with a strong mission to improve clinical outcomes and transform healthcare delivery, HMH is a great collaboration partner for Compass.”

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically relevant improvement in depressive symptom severity after three weeks for patients who received a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support. We are also conducting phase 2 clinical studies of COMP360 psilocybin treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and anorexia nervosa.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com .

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org .

Enquiries

Compass Pathways:

Media: Amy Lawrence, media@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919

Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

Hackensack Meridian Health: