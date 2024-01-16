Jøtul AS to redeem its outstanding up to NOK 750,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds with ISIN NO0011104069

Jøtul AS hereby refers to its outstanding up to NOK 750,000,000 senior secured floating rate bonds with ISIN NO0011104069 (the "Bonds") and to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions").

Reference is further made to a call notice dated 21 December 2023, in which Jøtul AS informed the holders of the Bonds that it was exercising its option to redeem all outstanding Bonds in full pursuant to Clause 9.3 (Voluntary total redemption (call option)) of the Terms and Conditions (the "Call Notice") on 24 January 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). Jøtul AS' obligation to redeem the Bonds on the Redemption Date was conditional upon Jøtul AS fulfilling the conditions precedent for disbursement of the net proceeds from its bonds issued on 15 January 2024, which are, among other things, to be applied towards financing the redemption of the Bonds (the "Financing Condition").

Jøtul AS hereby confirms that the Financing Condition is fulfilled and undertakes to unconditionally redeem the outstanding Bonds on 24 January 2024 in accordance with the Call Notice.

For further information, please contact:

Jøtul AS

Adrian Postolache

Group CFO

Tel: +47 458 79 680

E-mail: adrian.postolache@jotul.no

Jøtul is one of the world’s oldest producers of stoves, inserts and fireplaces. Building on a proud Norwegian heritage, Jøtul combines fine craftsmanship with the art of coping with the cold for 170 years. Jøtul is headquartered in Fredrikstad, Norway and features five prominent brands Jøtul. Scan, Ild, Ravelli and Atra and proudly sells to 45 countries around the world.



This is information which Jøtul AS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:00 CET on 16 January 2024.

