Subtext Launches Acquisitions Vertical; Appoints Mike Hung to Lead as Partner & Executive Vice President

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext, a nationally recognized real estate company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new acquisitions vertical as part of its strategic expansion. Concurrently, the company has appointed Mike Hung to spearhead this initiative in the capacity of Partner & Executive Vice President, Acquisitions.







Based in Charlotte, NC, Hung brings 15 years of experience in the real estate sector to his role at Subtext and has transacted on over $1B of student housing throughout his career. He previously worked as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and was a member of the executive team for CA Ventures' student housing platform, CA Student Living. Mike held a similar position at Waypoint Residential, where he launched their student housing division and oversaw all student housing acquisitions and dispositions. Prior to joining Subtext, he founded Citrine Partners, a multifamily investment shop with a specialized focus on student housing at top-tier universities. Hung has also held various positions at Wells Fargo and BlackRock and is currently a member of ULI’s National Student Housing Council.

"Mike is the perfect leader for our latest venture, bringing extensive expertise in deal sourcing, strategy, and structuring, which is crucial for launching Subtext's acquisition platform. Our commitment to research, agility, and continuous improvement drives us to consistently explore innovative ways to raise the bar. This strategic move is aligned with Subtext's long-term vision of becoming a premier, vertically integrated real estate operator. While the acquisitions vertical is a new addition to Subtext's portfolio, it is a logical next step in the company's evolution," remarked Brandt Stiles, Subtext Co-Founder. "I am confident in our ability to identify and secure properties aligned with our vision, as we merge Mike's expertise with our unique, data-driven approach. We’re excited to welcome Mike to the Subtext team, and we see endless possibilities as we innovate and deliver an exceptional living experience at our communities."

About Subtext

Subtext is a nationwide real estate company focused on elevating the resident experience. We always have and always will start from the foundation: our residents. Because they’re our subtext. They’re the meaning and motivation behind everything we do. Every decision, design choice, and experience is built from them, on up. For more information about Subtext, or to inquire about opportunities, visit the website at www.subtextliving.com.

