Dietary Fibers Market revenue to surpass USD 15 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary fibers market size is predicted to expand at ~7% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 15 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 7 billion in the year 2022.Sales of nutritional supplements and herbal supplements, vitamins, and minerals are predicted to rise as a result of growing consumer knowledge of the health advantages of these products, the presence of an aging population, and growing interest in preventative health.

For instance, as of 2022, Amazon accounted for more than 30% of sales of vitamin and mineral supplements (VMS) and around 14% of sales growth. This has led to increasing sales of fiber-based supplements including glucomannan, inulin, psyllium, and apple fiber. Moreover, the recommended daily intake of dietary fiber is only reached by around 4% of individuals therefore, fiber supplements seem to be a handy and concentrated source of fiber for satisfying dietary needs across all age groups.

Growing Consumption of β-glucans to Boost Market Growth

Beta-glucan, also known as β-glucan, is a soluble fiber that has been gaining attention. They originate from the cell walls of bacteria, fungi, yeasts, and certain plants and are naturally present in a wide range of dietary sources, such as rye, oats, barley, and sorghum, and are capable of reducing the chance of heart problems. It is a polymeric dietary fiber used to enhance the amount of fiber consumed and support heart health, blood sugar regulation, and digestive health, and is occasionally utilized in the treatment of cancer. Moreover, it is also commonly accessible as a supplement and is considered stable and safe to use regularly. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration recommends consuming over 2 g of β-glucan from cereal sources, like barley or oats, regularly to reduce the risk of heart-related disorders.

Dietary Fibers Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Burden of Diabetes to Drive Growth in the North America Region

The dietary fibers market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. According to the sources, more than 90 million adults in the United States are living with diabetes or prediabetes, which may increase the consumption of dietary fibers as they aid in blood sugar regulation and lead to improvements in blood lipids and glycemia control metrics. For instance, dietary fiber intake should be increased by over 30 g per day for those with prediabetes, type 1, or type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the increasing intake of dietary supplements is driving the demand for dietary fiber in the region as the majority of Americans do not get enough fiber in their diets this implies that boosting daily fiber consumption could benefit the majority of Americans in terms of health. According to estimates, more than 75% of American adults were taking dietary supplements in 2021.

Increasing Prevalence of Constipation Issues to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific dietary fibers market is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035. Constipation is a serious public health concern in underdeveloped nations such as India which is said to affect more than 5% of Indians. As a result, individuals in the region are being advised to intake fiber-rich foods, such as fruits, and vegetables as fiber helps in promoting bowel movements. Additionally, China has always been a consumer of grain-based foods to boost the country's intake of dietary fiber. For instance, China will consume more wheat annually per person than it did in 2019, rising to around 75 kg in 2030 and over 93 kg in 2050.

Dietary Fibers Segmentation by Type

Soluble

Insoluble

The insoluble segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. This is largely due to the growing prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 167 million adults and children will lose health due to being obese by 2025. Numerous elements such as changes in both eating habits and physical activity and easy access to big amounts of high-calorie food have contributed to the excess weight. Moreover, insoluble dietary fibers including lignin, cellulose, and hemicellulose are found in the cell walls and skin of fruits and vegetables and can be beneficial for obesity management since they serve primarily as bulking agents.

Dietary Fibers Segmentation by Raw Material

Fruits & Vegetables

Nuts & Seeds

Cereals & Grains

The cereals & grains segment in dietary fibers market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth can be significantly driven by the high presence of dietary fiber in cereal foods. For instance, the greatest amount of fiber consumed globally is found in cereal foods, which supply more than 35% of the total in the US and Europe, respectively. Moreover, most cereal grains and cereal grain byproducts include around 70% of their fiber from arabinoxylans and cellulose. Additionally, the main sources of energy, carbohydrates, and particularly dietary fiber are cereal grains like psyllium and oats, which include beta-glucans which aid in lowering blood cholesterol levels and may even prevent the onset of heart disease.

A few of the well-known industry leaders in the global dietary fibers market that are profiled by Research Nester are AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., Emsland Food Group, Kerry Group plc., The Green Labs LLC, Nexira, Farbest Brands, J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG, Taiyo International, Beneo GmbH, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Dietary Fibers Market

Beneo GmbH introduced faba bean ingredients a non-GMO pulse that is a sustainable source of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber that helps feed producers raise the nutritional value of their goods. Furthermore, the faba bean includes around 1.5% fat roughly 29% protein, and over 45% carbohydrate content which makes it a nutritious food.

Kerry Group plc launched a naturally sourced, soluble type of dietary fiber ingredient, Emulgold Fibre into the white bread market which would increase the number of fibers in white bread by over 300%.

