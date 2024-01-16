LifeVantage Hosts Global Kickoff Announcing “Rise ERA” Theme, New Sales Incentives and Global Expansion Dates for LV360

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq:LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, held its annual Global Kickoff on Saturday, January 13, 2024. This worldwide event featured the announcement of the Company’s “Rise ERA” theme, the unveiling of the launch date for the next phase of LV360, new sales incentives, and the launch of new Consultant tools. Consultants registered hundreds of watch parties across the globe where attendees received in-person training from their hosts and leaders, in addition to the global announcements.



“The launch of LV360 in 2023 helped to catalyze the foundational elements of our strategic transformation, laying the groundwork for long-term success,” said LifeVantage President and CEO Steve Fife. “This year is our year to ‘Rise’ from that foundation by focusing on the three fundamental keys to Consultant success: Enrolling, Retaining, and (Rank) Advancing. It’s our ‘Rise ERA’ – this calendar year will be the year we complete our international LV360 rollout and drive growth by simplifying everything to deliver on these three behaviors.”

In his keynote speech, Fife invited Consultants to rise by imagining the possibilities ahead. He encouraged them to shed everything that isn’t serving them and focus on the basics of enrolling, retaining, and advancing, to help them reach the next step and achieve their goals.

Rise ERA Incentive and Executive Destination Trip Launched

Among the highlights demonstrating early commitment to delivering on the ERA focus was the introduction of the new Rise ERA Incentive, designed to recognize achievements in enrolling, retaining, and advancing. This Consultant incentive offers enticing lifestyle and business prizes, including shareable items like luggage and travel vouchers. Incentive prizes shift quarterly and increase in value as different ‘tracks’ are achieved, encouraging continued goal setting and incremental behaviors.

Cape Town, South Africa, including an African safari, was revealed as the first-ever Executive Destination Trip under the new Evolve Compensation Plan. Qualification criteria for this once in a lifetime trip is based on ERA behaviors and achievements through September 2024 with travel scheduled for February 2025.

LV360 Phase 2

Evolve and other key LV360 transformation initiatives are poised to launch in Mexico, Canada, and Europe on February 1, 2024, building on the success of the Company’s contemporary compensation plan and customer loyalty program initially introduced in the U.S, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand in March 2023.

Among new Consultant Tools launched at Global Kickoff, the new Evolve Possibilities Pathway puts an emphasis on four key Consultant ranks within the Evolve Compensation Plan, that unlock substantial rewards along the Consultant Path. A new video explaining the benefits of the company’s Activation messaging was also unveiled.

“As LifeVantage begins our Rise ERA, we invite all Consultants to embrace the focus and seize the opportunities that 2024 holds,” added Fife. “The corporate team is excited for everything in the works and confident that the focus on enrolling, retaining and advancing will deliver a year of growth and achievement.”

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

Public Relations Contact:

Jennifer Rumble, CerconeBrownCompany

(704) 923-6378

jrumble@cerconebrown.com