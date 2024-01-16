GTT Expands Its SASE Portfolio With Fortinet to Offer Enterprises a Robust Suite of Security Solutions Uniquely Enabled by GTT’s Global Tier 1 IP Backbone

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, is expanding its managed Secure Connect portfolio, with a single-vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering powered by Fortinet solutions. These enhanced capabilities combine Fortinet’s industry-leading security and secure networking technologies, including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS), Cloud Access Secure Broker (CASB) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG), with GTT’s award winning Managed SD-WAN and full suite of professional services for real-time visibility and control.



GTT is deploying the Fortinet solutions inside its network infrastructure, maintaining all traffic on its global IP backbone. This helps reduce latency, jitter, and packet loss; it also improves network availability and assures improved security. GTT offers customers the choice of deploying their tailored and scalable SASE solutions on-premises or in the cloud using virtual machines to help enterprises reduce costs, simplify business operations and address complex security challenges. With both a single-vendor and dual-vendor SASE solution as part of its managed Secure Connect portfolio, GTT helps protect customers from the application to the endpoint while providing even greater visibility and control for IT and security teams.

“With many enterprises looking to consolidate their technology stack, GTT is poised to help solve the business networking and security challenges facing our customers in an ever-evolving threat landscape,” said Fletcher Keister, Chief Product & Technology Officer, GTT. “As an experienced and trusted networking provider, GTT can deliver complex security solutions with global connectivity and in house expertise for our customers. We are excited to partner with Fortinet and its industry-leading secure networking solutions that enable the convergence of networking and security.”

“GTT’s leadership as a network service provider, combined with the Fortinet portfolio of security services, aims to strengthen the security levels today’s enterprise networks need,” said John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet. “The integration of Fortinet’s secure networking solutions will facilitate the convergence of networking and security and empower our joint enterprise-level customers in their advanced networking journeys.”

GTT and Fortinet are long-standing partners in the delivery of secure networking solutions, serving businesses around the world for more than a decade.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking, and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice, and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit gtt.net.

