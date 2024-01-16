DZS Extends Partnership with Andorix to Transform the Infrastructure and Commercial Management Economics of Historical Landmarks

DALLAS, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, today announced that it is working with longtime partner Andorix, a neutral host network provider and smart building systems integrator for commercial, retail and residential real estate properties, to transform landmark locations into fiber-based smart buildings designed for today’s digital workforce.



DZS FiberLAN technology provides the passive optical network (PON) infrastructure that when complemented by Andorix’s transformational Managed PON service offering revitalizes the legacy, copper-based communications infrastructure of historical buildings into some of the most intelligent, hyper-connected buildings in the world. With the upgrade of these landmarks to support seamless integration and management of critical base-building services such as video surveillance, HVAC, access control, WiFi, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors/devices and other smart building systems, commercial property owners can transform the economics of these buildings, driving significant CAPEX and OPEX savings while also making them much more attractive to existing and new or prospective tenants.

An example of the powerful combination of DZS and Andorix solutions is The Post in Vancouver, Canada, a 1.1 million square foot historic architectural landmark that occupies a full city block and once served as the main regional processing facility for Canada Post. Now, this updated historic building boasts a world-class fiber-optic infrastructure on the cutting-edge of smart building technologies. The Post’s tenants include marquee companies like Amazon.

“Historical landmarks are the architectural gems of North America’s big cities, but often go underutilized by marquee clients due to their high cost of operation and legacy communications network infrastructure,” said Gunter Reiss, Chief Customer Officer of AEMEA for DZS. “Andorix’s Managed PON platform, powered by our proven DZS FiberLAN solutions, transforms the communications networks of these buildings, delivering state-of-the-art hyper-connectivity, a dramatically improved user experience, and significant operational and capital cost savings for commercial property owners. We are proud of how our partnership with Andorix has been able to make these inner-city treasures appealing to new generations, and we continue to grow our strong relationship by modernizing outdated communications infrastructure in historic commercial facilities like The Post across North America.”

Typically, buildings like The Post that have leveraged DZS and Andorix solutions experience an average of up to 70% percent reduction in energy consumption, a nearly 70% reduction in networking infrastructure space requirements, and installation expenses cut to a fraction of the cost of traditional infrastructure upgrades. DZS and Andorix have also partnered to transform other high-profile landmark facilities like 800 Fulton Market in Chicago, Illinois and modern properties like the River South office building in Austin, Texas into smart buildings that are home to some of the most recognized companies in the world.

The cutting-edge plug-and-play DZS FiberLAN solutions portfolio combines DZS Velocity optical line terminal (OLT) systems and DZS Helix optical network terminals (ONTs), gateways and access points with an extensive range of business-focused complementary solution components that can be customized for virtually any in-building deployment scenario. Compared to legacy copper infrastructure, DZS FiberLAN solutions are significantly more cost-effective, higher capacity, have a longer lifecycle, and more reliable, compact, adaptable, secure and environmentally friendly.

“We are leveraging DZS FiberLAN solutions to deliver next-generation fiber-based services right up to the tenant and offering a unified, connected network via a fully managed smart building platform,” said Shaul Swartz, Founder and COO, Andorix. “The communications network is the backbone of any building – new or historical – and the Andorix team’s goal is to deliver our customers’ end-customers the ultimate communications experience. That is why Andorix offers complete network orchestration and provides fully managed Day 2 smart-building operations support for a minimum of five years. Our unified smart-building platform enables advanced facility-wide data collection from IoT and sensor devices that can optimize operations and yield immediate savings from an operational and Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) perspective.“

Andorix’s Managed PON platform uses the latest PON technologies, including symmetrical 10 gigabit per second XGS-PON, while designing, deploying and providing ongoing management services for Operational Technology (OT) excellence across its customers’ in-building network systems. Within a typical OT environment, all of the major building systems (e.g. building automation, lighting control, HVAC, access control, and video surveillance) utilize the PON building network to communicate with the endpoint devices in an optimized, scalable, secure and cost-effective manner.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

About Andorix

Andorix is a neutral host network provider and smart building systems integrator for commercial, retail and residential real estate properties. We design, build and manage a fibre-based converged base building network that serves as a secure and scalable foundation for the owner’s smart building digitization strategy. Our vendor-agnostic digital infrastructure solution incorporates Wi-Fi, 5G and IoT wireless spectrums to help real estate owners with multi-asset class portfolios optimize their building operations, adhere to ESG guidelines, enhance tenant experiences, increase revenue, and maximize their property values.For more information, visit andorix.com.

Press Inquiries:

Kenny Vesey, Thatcher+Co.

Phone: +1 973.518.3644

Email: kvesey@thatcherandco.com