Kratos Receives $50 Million in Awards for Counter UAS and Air Defense Systems

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that it has recently received approximately $50 million in awards for Products and Hardware, including for and in support of Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS), Air Defense and Radar Systems. The $50 million total includes contracts and programs that were awarded to Kratos on a single award or sole source basis. Kratos is an industry leader in systems, hardware and microwave electronics, including for and in support of CUAS, unmanned aerial drone, missile, radar and air defense related systems. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, with Kratos offerings envisioned and designed up front, for rapid, low-cost manufacturing and production, at scale and in large quantities. Work under these recently received awards will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities and customer locations. Due to security related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided.

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Kratos’ technology, products, software and systems are supporting the U.S. warfighter and our allies defense and security related needs and requirements, including in current contested and high intensity conflict areas globally. Kratos’ ability to rapidly develop, produce and provide relevant, affordable solutions at scale and in quantity, we believe, is a competitive differentiator for our Company, customers, teammates and partners, and an important element of today’s global security and defense environment.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly design, develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach reducing cost, schedule and risk, and enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. Kratos is known as the innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front, for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing and as a competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos’ primary business areas include, virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

