Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Tierra del Sol Golf Course in Aruba Wins National USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iberostar Hotels & Resorts Tierra del Sol Golf Course in Aruba has been recognized as one of USA Today 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Caribbean Golf Course. Designed by Robert Trent Jones II, the course’s world-class amenities have positioned it as a premier destination in the Caribbean for golf enthusiasts.

The USA Today 10Best Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence in the travel industry, is an annual recognition program in which readers vote online for various categories related to travel, hospitality and tourism.





The award underscores Iberostar’s commitment to providing golfers with an unparalleled experience, inclusive of breathtaking views and an immaculately designed course that challenges and captivates players of all levels. The course will also undergo a refurbishment to be completed in 2024.

“We are very proud to receive the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for our Tierra del Sol Golf Course,” said Rodrigo Silveyra, Director of Operations, Americas, at Iberostar Hotels & Resorts. “This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding quality tourism that exceeds our guests’ expectations. We extend our gratitude to the voters who have acknowledged and celebrated our commitment to excellence.”

About Iberostar Group

Iberostar Group is a 100% family-owned Spanish multinational with more than 67 years of history in tourism and business origins dating back to 1877. Its core business is Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, whose portfolio exceeds 100 4 and 5-star hotels in 16 countries. The Group has become an international benchmark by promoting a responsible tourism business model that focuses on caring for people and the environment. Its pioneering Wave of Change movement reflects the company's specific commitment to the environment and the oceans, and the effort to share it with society as a whole.

With sustainability as the driving force and lever of the business, Grupo Iberostar places the circular economy at the center of its strategy and is working on its own 2030 Agenda to be waste-free by 2025, carbon neutral by 2030, 100% responsible in its seafood supply chain by 2025, and improve the health of the ecosystems surrounding its hotels, among other objectives.

The Group is made up of a global team of more than 35,000 people of 95 nationalities. Thanks to this talent, the company is a leader in quality and drives differentiation in customer experience through constant product innovation and digital commitment.

