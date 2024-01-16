Data443 is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. and Cyren by Data443 (OTCPK: ATDS) (“Data443” or the “Company”), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today announced its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview (the “Microsoft Security Copilot”). Data443 was selected based on its proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.



“In the context of security, AI’s impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments.” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Data443 is working with Microsoft product teams to help shape Security Copilot product development in several ways, including validation and refinement of new and upcoming risk scenarios, providing feedback on product development and operations to be incorporated into future product releases, and validation and feedback of APIs to assist with Security Copilot extensibility.

"With our recently completed deal for certain Cyren Ltd. technologies and its top-tier customer base, the timing of this announcement is timely for our customers and product lines,” stated Data443 Founder and CEO Jason Remillard. “Nearly 100% of our customers are also Microsoft cloud services consumers, so any additional capabilities are immediately beneficial. When we combine capabilities across our Ransomware Recovery, Data Movement (MFT/EFT), Secure Content Distribution (DRM) and our flagship data governance toolsets, we believe the benefits are immediate for our customers."

Mr. Remillard added, "By adding our hundreds of millions of data points of nefarious domains, phishing, spam, vishing and other vectors, we bring considerable new and diverse datasets to our platform. We always look for new and valuable ways to re-utilize our data sets in new contexts. We believe the Microsoft Security Copilot is a gamechanger for the industry and we look forward to adding these offerings to our Azure store for immediate consumption."

Microsoft Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables data security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

This announcement follows Data443's completion of its transaction for certain Cyren, Ltd. technologies, which are trusted by many top-tier service providers and protects hundreds of millions of users globally on a 24/7 basis. Data443 expects to extend the Microsoft Security Copilot capabilities into its rich existing data lakes with AI and ML already operating. The expanded capabilities include Threat and Vector services technologies, native email anti-spam, anti-malware, and Phishing/Business Email Compromise and response. Data443's growing list of customers include the world’s largest ecommerce, firewall, network device and SOAR/ZeroTrust service providers. Email and its related vectors are a constant risk that all service providers must deliver protection from.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, and servicing over 100 million security requests per day, Data443 and Cyren by Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Data443’s framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by use of terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "will," "should," "plan," "project," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue" or the negative of these words or other comparable terminology. Statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443's plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443's services, future financial performance and operating results, and any other statements regarding Data443's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, or regarding the anticipated consummation of any transaction, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are difficult to predict or are beyond Data443's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. They may relate to the outcome of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; inability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in the Company’s charter documents; and the uncertainties created by global health issues, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID, and political unrest and conflict, such as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023, as amended, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Data443 undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

“DATA443” is a registered trademark of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this press release are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

