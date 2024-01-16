Global Amniotic Membrane Market to Surpass 9.76 Billion by 2030 Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Such Cases

Westford USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global amniotic membrane market is undoubtedly on an upward trajectory, driven by the increasing prevalence of conditions such as diabetes and age-related macular degeneration. These medical conditions have generated a substantial demand for cutting-edge wound care and ophthalmic treatments.

A significant upswing in awareness surrounding tissue-based products has recently catalyzed a notable increase in transplant procedures, subsequently driving the demand for these medical advancements in the global amniotic membrane market. This heightened awareness has not only resulted in a surge in the number of tissue transplants but has also prompted a substantial rise in tissue donations.

Prominent Players in Global Amniotic Membrane Market

MiMedx Group, Inc.

TissueTech, Inc.

Skye Biologics, Inc.

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Amnio Technology, LLC

Katena Products, Inc.

Applied Biologics LLC

Amniox Medical, Inc.

Derma Sciences, Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

AmnioLife Corporation

Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

AlloSource

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

Amnion Life

Surgenex

NuVision Biotherapies Ltd.

Cryopreserved Segment to Dominate Market due to Widespread Adoption on a Global Scale

Cryopreserved amniotic membrane emerged as the dominant segment in the global amniotic membrane market in 2022, commanding an impressive revenue share of over 58.5%. The primary driver behind this market dominance lies in its exceptional effectiveness and widespread adoption on a global scale.

The market in North America asserted its dominance in the global amniotic membrane market, and this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. Several key factors contribute to North America's leading position in this market. Firstly, the region boasts a well-established and robust healthcare infrastructure, characterized by world-class medical facilities and research institutions. Secondly, North America benefits from favorable reimbursement policies, which encourage healthcare providers and patients to explore innovative treatment options, including amniotic membranes.

Dehydrated Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Widespread Utility in the Medical Treatment

Dehydrated amniotic membranes have found widespread utility in medical treatment, particularly in managing surgical wounds, reconstruction procedures, and healing venous and pressure leg ulcers in the global amniotic membrane market.

Regional market in Asia Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region within the global amniotic membrane market. The region boasts a vast and densely populated demographic, presenting substantial market potential.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global amniotic membrane market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Amniotic Membrane Market

In 2022, TissueTech, a prominent player in regenerative medicine, made a significant announcement by acquiring Amniox Medical, a pioneering company known for its advancements in human birth tissue-based products. This strategic acquisition was aimed at bolstering TissueTech's position within the amniotic membrane market and broadening its product portfolio, aligning with the growing demand for innovative wound care and tissue regeneration solutions.

Osiris Therapeutics, a leading name in regenerative medicine, recently expanded its product offerings by introducing a new amniotic membrane product. This novel product was meticulously designed to enhance wound healing and foster tissue regeneration across various clinical applications.

