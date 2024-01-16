NETSOL Technologies appoints Jason Hurwitz as Sales Director of Europe

ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Jason Hurwitz as Sales Director of Europe. In this pivotal role, he will be responsible for driving the sales strategy and fostering growth across NETSOL's innovative portfolio of products and services for the European region.

With an impressive background in the banking sector, Mr. Hurwitz brings a wealth of expertise to NETSOL Technologies. Most recently, Mr. Hurwitz worked with Aldermore Bank for nearly six years, where he was the product lead for a large group wide transformation program. He also led strategy, innovation, commercial insights, tech transformation, and growth initiatives for Aldermore’s SME lending division, with a particular focus on asset finance, working closely with MotoNovo Finance, Aldermore’s motor finance business. Prior to his roles at Aldermore, Mr. Hurwitz worked at Close Brothers Asset Finance for five years where he led several sales transformation programs, and facilitated strategic relationship development, growth initiatives and long-term strategy development. Mr. Hurwitz also has experience as a business founder and entrepreneur, providing him with unique insights into end customer value in SME lending and banking. He began his career as an investment banker in the equity derivatives division at UBS.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Jason Hurwitz to our dynamic management team,” said Darryll Lewis, Managing Director at NETSOL Technologies Europe. "We believe that Jason’s experience driving growth, operational improvement, and tech transformation and innovation, as well as his vision, strategic acumen and market knowledge, will help to cultivate meaningful client relationships and further enhance NETSOL’s growth across Europe."

"I am delighted to step into the role of Sales Director of Europe at NETSOL Technologies where I see great potential to grow with a fantastic team," said Jason Hurwitz. "NETSOL possesses a wide range of truly innovative and proven products including its cloud-based core and the growing suite of Appex Now cloud-based micro services that are already experiencing high demand as clients see how quickly they add value by significantly improving operating efficiency."

"The leasing market continues to demonstrate impressive growth and resilience over recent years, despite challenging circumstances," he added. "My goal is to leverage the strengths and expertise of European lessors through identifying and building innovative plans to elevate strategic value, unlock growth potential, and improve returns."

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft, and NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete leasing and finance lifecycle.

