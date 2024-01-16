Aligned Data Centers Launches DeltaFlow~™ Liquid Cooling, Extending Its ExpandOnDemand™ Capabilities

The Industry’s First Universal, Liquid-Cooled Data Center Platform

DALLAS , Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers , a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces the launch of its DeltaFlow~™ liquid cooling technology , a patent-pending solution designed to support the high-density compute requirements of next-generation applications and high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and supercomputers. DeltaFlow~ extends Aligned’s ExpandOnDemand™ capabilities, offering customers the flexibility to seamlessly pivot and scale to support shifting computing environments – no matter their applications, density requirements, or cooling solutions.

“Aligned has been a leader and innovator in data center cooling for more than a decade. Providing customers the ability to scale seamlessly across rising rack densities is intrinsic to our data center designs; we call it ExpandOnDemand™,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “DeltaFlow~ is an extension of these capabilities. Our universal liquid cooling platform allows customers to maximize advancements in chipset technology and realize the benefits of graphics processing units (GPUs) across a wide range of computing applications, while mitigating time-to-market, cost, and risk.”

With its DeltaFlow~ and Delta3™ cooling technologies, Aligned has made it simple for customers to transition from air-cooled to liquid-cooled systems, or deploy hybrid cooling systems combining both air and liquid in the same data hall, eliminating the need to construct new AI-dedicated build-to-suit data centers or completely retrofit and retool existing facilities. Aligned is capable of supporting densities ranging from three to 300 kW per rack and beyond, while still maintaining a commitment to sustainability and waterless designs thanks to its standard, closed loop system.

DeltaFlow~ is a turnkey solution delivered within a standardized delivery process to streamline liquid-cooled deployments. Aligned’s scalable, universal architecture supports customers’ customization requirements as well as integration with current and future liquid cooling technologies, including direct-to-chip, rear-door heat exchangers, immersion cooling, and whatever comes next. DeltaFlow~ also integrates seamlessly with Aligned’s patented air-cooled technology, Delta3, requiring no changes in power delivery or existing data hall temperatures, and making the transition from air to liquid cooling seamless - even in live environments.

As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Aligned also works closely with leading chip and server manufacturers to ensure its customers have the advantage of scalable and universal architecture that supports both their current and future cooling requirements.

