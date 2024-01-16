Verve Cloud, Inc. Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that its operating subsidiary, Verve Cloud, Inc (“Verve”) has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ for 2024.



“We are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place To Work™ for the 5th year in a row. One of Verve’s top priorities is investing in our people and culture,” said President Derek Gietzen. “Our amazing culture is really created by our dedicated employees – they are our ‘culture keepers’. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition for the 5th year in a row, it is evident that Verve stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie. More than 95% of Verve’s employees strongly agreed with the following statements:

When they joined Verve, they were made to feel welcome.

People care about each other at Verve.

Management trusts people to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

Management shows a sincere interest in me as a person, not just an employee.

“We are honored and excited to be recognized as a great place to work because it’s based on the dedication and commitment of our team members,” stated Patti Cuthill, VP of People & Culture at Verve. “While this is a cause for celebration, it is also a reminder that company culture is never done. At Verve, we strive for an inclusive and caring workplace where everyone is respected, valued, and empowered to do their best.”

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiary Verve Cloud, Inc. (f/k/a T3 Communications, Nexogy, and NextLevel Internet), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions, including cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Facebook: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

X: @DIGERATI_IR

LinkedIn: Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Investors

ClearThink

Brian Loper

bloper@clearthink.capital

(347) 413-4234