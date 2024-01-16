Global Big Data Security Market to Surpass 114.85 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Sophistication of Cyber Threats

Westford USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the increasing frequency and increasing sophistication of cyber threats and data breaches have created a compelling need for robust security measures in digital landscape. Organizations across the globe are recognizing the critical importance of safeguarding their sensitive data and are actively seeking solutions within the global big data security market .

Organizations spanning diverse industries increasingly harness big data analytics' power to extract valuable insights and inform data-driven decision-making processes. However, this widespread utilization of big data comes hand in hand with inherent security risks. As organizations strive to unlock the immense potential of big data, the imperative for effective security solutions becomes paramount in the global big data security market.

On-premise Segment is Expected to Dominate due to Increased Control and Monitoring Capabilities

On-premise segment has emerged as the primary driving force in the global big data security market, projected to grow at an impressive rate of 18% during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to organizations' strategic advantages from implementing on-premise solutions.

The market in North America has firmly established its dominance in the global big data security market, and this preeminence can be attributed to a convergence of several influential factors. The region boasts a substantial presence of major technology companies, creating a thriving innovation and technological advancement ecosystem.

Cloud Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to offer Cost-Efficiency

Cloud segment is currently at the forefront of rapid expansion and is recognized as the fastest-growing sector within the global big data security market. This growth surge can be attributed to several compelling factors. Cloud-based solutions give organizations a cost-effective avenue to bolster their data security efforts, as they can tap into the expertise and infrastructure of third-party providers.

Regional market in Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest-growing region in the global big data security market, propelled by a convergence of dynamic factors. One of the key drivers of this growth is the rapid digital transformation sweeping across the region. As businesses and industries in APAC increasingly embrace digitalization, the volume of big data generated surges, necessitating robust security solutions to protect valuable information assets.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global big data security market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Big Data Security Market

Cisco Systems recently made strides in fortifying its security portfolio by acquiring Kenna Security, a renowned leader in risk-based vulnerability management. This acquisition aims to empower Cisco's customers with enhanced threat intelligence and robust risk assessment capabilities. By integrating Kenna Security's expertise and technology, Cisco is poised to deliver more effective and proactive security solutions to its clients, further solidifying its position in the market.

Oracle recently unveiled the Oracle Security Monitoring and Analytics (SMA) Cloud Service, a pivotal addition to its security offerings. This service is designed to provide integrated security monitoring and advanced analytics for both cloud and on-premises environments.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Big Data Security Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

