Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Makes Waves in the South, Opens First Location in Alabama

Birmingham, Ala., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, announces the opening of its 147th worldwide location and first in Alabama. Located in Hoover at 1694 Montgomery Highway in Suite 144, Aqua-Tots Hoover opened to the public on Monday, January 15, 2024.

At 6,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art swim school is now serving families throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties, offering the world-renowned Aqua-Tots curriculum which is used to teach more than five million swim lessons ever year. Aqua-Tots Hoover is owned and operated by up-and-coming franchisee and Birmingham native, Dave Dunlap.

“Birmingham is home for me; always has been and always will be,” says Dunlap. “This is where I’m raising my daughter, where we go to church, where we play, and where our community is. Unfortunately, in our area, swim lessons have only been offered during summer months, often with limited capacity, and usually in backyard or recreational pools. We saw an opportunity to make an immediate impact on our community and shift the idea of water safety from simply a summertime activity to a year-round priority. It’s an honor to bring the first Aqua-Tots in Alabama to Birmingham.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% in children under the age of four. Aqua-Tots’ proven program is designed for children four months to 12 years old and offers families year-round access to high-quality swim classes and convenient make-up lessons.

Aqua-Tots Hoover is now open Monday through Saturday and features small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) and private (1:1 ratio) lessons as well as the highly sought-after Parent & Tot swim classes for babies four to 30 months old. Families are encouraged to save their spot in lessons as the program gears up for the busy spring and summer season.

For more information about Aqua-Tots Swim School in Hoover or to enroll in swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/hoover or call (205) 882-7776.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

