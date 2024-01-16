Blue Water Petroleum Corp (BWPC) Develops New Battery Products

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Petroleum Corp’s (OTC PINK: BWPC) wholly owned subsidiary Attimar SA, has announced the development of a new battery technology, delivering up to a twenty-five percent increase in charging capacity and up to a ten times boost in overall lifespan, compared to current leading energy storage solutions. The target markets are the automotive and industrial sectors; both requiring high capacity units that can store and deliver a relatively large amount of electrical energy. The use of innovative materials enables shorter commercialization times, making the technology even more marketable due to its commitment to ecological sustainability.



The foundations of this technology are based upon the multiple existing, filed patents by Attimar SA, which position Blue Water as a dominant technology innovator in the burgeoning battery market. These technologies will have a significant impact on the company's competitiveness and global position in the renewable energy sector.

Attimar SA, has invested significantly in the research and development of these advanced batteries, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability. This high energy density storage is applicable when a compact and lightweight power source is needed; making them suitable for electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. Our focus on environmental sustainability makes them a preferred choice for those seeking high performance and environmental responsibility.

Continued funding for this research reflects Blue Water’s commitment to promoting environmentally friendly technologies. The company will provide a phased rollout plan for the market release of these batteries in Q3 2024, reaffirming its role as a frontrunner in the sustainable energy sector.

Blue Water Petroleum Corp is leading the way towards a new era in the battery sector, promising increased efficiency, sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company is actively suiting future partnerships between the energy giants and materials experts, as the world prepares to embrace a more efficient, powerful, and ecologically friendly way of using energy.

Dr. Vladislav Postoupalski, COO and Head of Technology of Blue Water Petroleum, said: “We are not just a company collecting patents as trophies. Our research team develops and files patents applicable to our corporate mandate encompassing sound economic fundamentals. We then utilize those patents to develop and manufacture ecologically sustainable and desirable consumer products. This business model will sustain the financial growth and viability of Blue Water for decades to come especially as we license these technologies and patents to a plethora of global manufacturers.”

About Blue Water:

Blue Water Petroleum Corp, (BWPC) is a global environmental technology provider and patent aggregator, with proven executive and operations teams based in North America and Europe. Our Swiss based subsidiary, Attimar SA, is the holder of multiple patents that are publicly verifiable.

Our primary focus is on the global and potentially multi-billion-dollar market for graphene-based products including its applications in battery and power storage solutions. Graphene is an innovative and versatile material that is increasingly attracting the attention of researchers, scientists and entrepreneurs around the world. It is a material composed of a single layer of carbon atoms, arranged in a hexagonal lattice structure. Thanks to its unique properties, graphene is becoming increasingly important in a wide range of industries, from technology to advanced materials.

Graphene has the potential to revolutionize the materials industry by providing more sustainable and innovative solutions to many of the problems humanity faces today. For example, graphene can be used to create high-capacity, low-cost batteries that could be used to store solar or wind energy. In addition, graphene can be used to create stronger and lighter composite materials, which could be used in aerospace or automotive applications. Due to its high specific surface area, graphene can also be used as a catalyst in applications ranging from hydrogen production to the removal of pollutants from water.

We also develop and implement modular systems, incorporating hydrocarbon recovery and recycling technologies. It is in this capacity that we offer sustainable, energy efficient and cost-effective solutions.

The total issued common shares outstanding for the company is 208,081,981.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Blue Water Petroleum Corp., please refer to the Company's recent financial reports, which are available at www.otcmarkets.com The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Blue Water Petroleum Corp

Contacts:

Vladimir Ivanov, CEO

Email: ir@bluewaterpet.com

Office: 307-316-4060

Website: https://bluewaterpet.com/