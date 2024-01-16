ARG Enters Next Chapter of Growth and Customer Success; Elevates Key Members of its Executive Leadership Team

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARG today announced a new chapter in its 30+ year history as a trusted technology advisor to more than 4,000 clients. Mike Shonholz, ARG’s Chief Revenue Officer, is named CEO; James Larsen, Chief Operating Officer, is promoted to President, and Greg Praske and Steve Praske are transitioning their leadership roles to members of ARG’s 2024/25 Board.



“I’m incredibly proud of what we built as a team at ARG and the results we’ve achieved for our strategic partners,” said Greg Praske, Chairman, ARG. “Mike Shonholz is the most talented leader I’ve met in my career. He is the right person to take the reins and elevate ARG’s success now and in the future. Working alongside James Larsen, who has successfully built and exited multiple businesses in our industry as a founder and CEO, and backed by a seasoned executive team, ARG is poised to become an even more powerful force in the industry under Mike’s leadership.”

Mike Shonholz, CEO, ARG, added, “As pioneers of the agent channel, Greg and Steve have played a significant role in shaping and influencing our industry. Our executive team is strong and focused on the experience for our team, our partners, and their customers and the results we can achieve together. We have gained tremendous momentum, achieving two of the best quarters in our company's history, and look forward to an exceptional year of growth with our existing partners and new ones.”

Focus on the enterprise creates new opportunities

Moving into 2024, ARG remains committed to executing its three-part strategy:

Help clients procure the best technology while accelerating time to value through a world-class client experience organization.

Look for growth-minded agencies to acquire strategically.

Continue to invest in capable enterprise consulting resources, seeking a platform to deliver even greater value to its clients.



“Large enterprises need a trusted advisor just as much, if not more, than their SMB counterparts. The depth and breadth of talent and resources we have at ARG puts us in a unique position to take advantage of all the growth opportunities in our industry,” said Shonholz. “Two of those areas are managed IT and security, where we experienced the largest year-over-year increase in client engagement during 2023.”

Accelerating customer success is a top priority

ARG's focus on client success and accelerating value realization through proven engagement methodology, tools, resources, talented staff, and engineering expertise is what sets it apart.

“We align the most comprehensive customer experience platform with data-driven insights and advice to help our clients navigate the immense choice and take advantage of the opportunity that exists for business leaders,” said James Larsen, President, ARG. “Many businesses today operate in either a fast mode, focusing on innovation and growth, or a slow mode, prioritizing efficiency and profitability. Successful companies balance both modes and make strategic decisions to deploy technologies that create more business value while managing costs during uncertain financial times.”

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For 32 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact info@myarg.com.

