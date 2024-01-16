Vacation Rental Market in Europe 2023-2027 - Rapid Growth of Online Booking for Vacation Rental Properties

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacation Rental Market in Europe 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vacation rental market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 60.18 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.73% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increase in the number of tourists in Europe, rapid growth of online booking for vacation rental properties, and technological advancements in vacation rental property booking. The study identifies the adoption of effective promotional strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the vacation rental market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, improved booking process and proliferation of vacation rental business services, and increased professionalism will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the vacation rental market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The vacation rental market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Mode Of Booking

Offline

Online

By Management

Managed by owners

Professionally managed

The report on the vacation rental market in Europe covers the following areas:

Vacation rental market in Europe sizing

Vacation rental market in Europe forecast

Vacation rental market in Europe industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vacation rental market in Europe vendors that include 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Airbnb Inc., atraveo GmbH, Bennington Properties LLC, Bluefish Vacation Rentals, Booking Holdings Inc., Clickstay Ltd., Elite Destination Homes, Expedia Group Inc., Holiday Lettings, HomeToGo GmbH, Mi Kasa Tu Kasa Bacalar, Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, RedAwning.com Inc., Rental Escapes, Sonder Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa Inc., World Travel Holdings, and Wyndham Destinations Inc..

Also, the vacation rental market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



