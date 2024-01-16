Brain Power Wellness Reviews the Launch of its Outreach Program at East River Academy (a/k/a Rikers Island Correctional Facility)

FOREST HILLS, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Until recently, Brain Power Wellness has focused primarily on providing schools with effective tools to support physical, emotional, and mental health. As mindfulness fosters hope, BPW has always had the vision of extending its impact by serving other communities as well, and is excited to be launching a pilot program this month with East River Academy (a/k/a Rikers Island Prison).



Mindfulness, the art of being present and connected with one's inner self, has the potential to introduce such effective strategies as conscious breathwork and positive mindset. Where mindfulness has been embraced and implemented, it has been shown to soothe troubled minds, reduce emotional angst, and foster a sense of mental resilience.

Over the past year, Brain Power Wellness has expanded its outreach and began working with at-risk youth, many of whom are in jeopardy of becoming incarcerated. Entering the prison system has long-lasting effects on inmates’ physical, psychological and economic well-being. BPW is rooted in the belief that as individuals, we have the capacity to bring joy and purpose into our lives, and incorporating self-care and mindfulness activities, gives individuals the opportunity to connect with themselves and as a bi-product helps improve relationships with others.

As Brain Power Wellness continues to find ways to bring about a societal shift in health and well-being, its devoted staff considers the many layers of impact, both directly and residually, that becoming imprisoned presents.

With a sincere intention to foster healing and equity, Brain Power Wellness has launched an outreach program at East River Academy (a/k/a Rikers Island Correctional Facility). As Brain Power Wellness reviews , this pilot program offers hope to women and young men helping them to cope with the daily stress of their confined and limited living situation.

This initiative is the tangible result of a few BPW team members who expressed deep interest in sharing BPW with this population. An opportunity then presented itself to work with Deputy Superintendent Jackie Jones at District 79’s alternative learning centers for at-risk youth. Over the past year, the trainers at Brain Power Wellness have built meaningful relationships with the youth and staff at these centers, employing an authentic approach that emphasizes trust, understanding, and consistent support. The focus has been on engaging these young individuals through social-emotional learning and mindfulness activities tailored to their unique experiences and challenges.

After attending BPW’s Executive Leadership Workshop and observing the results of having BPW in her district’s alternative learning centers for at-risk youth, Deputy Superintendent Jones saw the potential impact BPW could have at East River Academy.

More than an initiative, Brain Power Wellness services at East River Academy start in mid-January and will include a series of six workshops at the main prison complex. Lakeeyata Steward, one of the original visionaries for the project, and five other BPW trainers, will assess the physical, emotional, and mental health needs of program participants and seek continuous feedback. In this way, the program can be tailored to the specific needs expressed. “Sharing mindfulness,” remarked Lakeeyata, “has been one of my core values since I was introduced to it through an internship over ten years ago. Mindfulness, the art of being present and connected with one's inner self, is essential for all human beings, especially people who have been removed from society, incarcerated persons, for instance. They are the faces we don't see, so I am grateful to be a part of this connection.”

Johnathan Martinez, a BPW trainer with previous experience leading workshops in prisons, shared that, “For the people who spend their lives imprisoned, the experience of feeling caged often reflects on their consciousness and inner world. Providing mindfulness, connectivity, and reflective practices allows them the opportunity to be freed from the prison created in their minds. If they can experience even a glimpse of that liberation, I believe it will make a world of difference in the system and in society.”

In addition to supporting inmates, the teaching staff at East River Academy will also have the opportunity to participate in the BPW workshops with the goal of supporting their own physical and mental health, and at the same time fostering a collaborative environment between staff and inmates.

BPW is excited to extend its impact and provide transformative experiences for these two groups, fostering hope and positive change. As Brain Power Wellness reviews , this new partnership is a testament to BPW’s commitment to share mindfulness with different populations and to offer compassion, hope, and effective coping tools to the prison population. It represents a step forward in acknowledging the need for approaches that not only address the physical confines of incarceration but nurture the human spirit as well. Indeed, the support of the facility’s administration is a movement in the direction of a future where the justice system aligns more closely with the values of empathy and true societal progress.

About Brain Power Wellness

Brain Power Wellness is a holistic, school-based wellness organization that supports healthy, happy, and focused school environments. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to help transform the culture of its partner schools through embracing self-growth, mindfulness, community strengthening, retreat experiences, social-emotional learning (SEL), holistic well-being practices, and specialized brain training tailored for educators, students, parents, and administrators alike. Recently, corporate groups have begun attending Brain Power Wellness retreats, where participants receive powerful tools for creating thriving, sustainable, and joyful workplace ecosystems.

Media Contact

Name: Rebecca Wheaton

Organization: Brain Power Wellness

Location: Forest Hills, NY

Website: https://www.brainpowerwellness.com/

Phone Number: 718-275-8326

Email: contact@brainpowerwellness.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc4e4057-a20e-4ce6-bef6-9c1f86385385