Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 3.13 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment of wastewater or recycling of water can act as an alternative resource to meet the demand for freshwater resources. Water recycling removes water's sediments, chemicals, and other accumulated biological content. A wastewater treatment plant uses a combination of various processes (physical, chemical, and biological) to treat wastewater and remove pollutants. The rapidly rising population, coupled with the increasing urbanization levels, is boosting the demand for food production, creating a massive demand for freshwater, and raising the need for the global agricultural wastewater treatment market.

Depleting Sources of Freshwater Drives the Global Market

Fresh water sources have become highly polluted due to human activity. The supply of fresh water is likely to be impacted by variable rainfall patterns. Freshwater resources are being used excessively due to the growing demand for automation and food safety. This has created an environmental imbalance. Agricultural, industrial processes, and sewage wastewater are being discarded into freshwater resources.

The consistent fresh water supply has also been under constant pressure in numerous developing countries such as India and China. The constantly growing population and rising agricultural activities in these countries have increased the overall water consumption, resulting in increased strain on natural water sources. Hence, the decreasing freshwater resources are boosting wastewater treatment applications, which is anticipated to be a key driver in the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Growing Investments and Active Research on Water Treatment Technologies Creates Tremendous Opportunities

According to Straits Research, “The global agricultural wastewater treatment market size was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 3.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period (2022–2030).” Owing to the increased emphasis on environmental protection, concerned government authorities and environmental organization are enacting wastewater discharge standards for all end-user industries. Therefore, enterprises are investing huge capital in water treatment technologies to abide by these regulations. Active research on water treatment technologies has yielded promising results. A trial run of several different technologies is now being carried out. Moreover, several of these technologies have proven to be effective solutions for water treatment. These factors are anticipated to grow opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific's agricultural wastewater treatment industry share is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. China is one of the significant markets in the region and has the largest producer of various crops in the world. The population of China has grown at a staggering rate in the past decade, and cities have become home to more than half of the population. Urbanization is increasing due to the government's promotion of economic expansion. Hence, the country's demand for agricultural wastewater treatment is rapidly growing.

North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%, during the forecast period. The US has the world's most sophisticated technologies for wastewater treatment, but it is suffering from aging infrastructure and little funds for its maintenance. In addition, Canada has growing concerns regarding the issue of its wastewater treatment, as every year, around 150 billion liters of untreated and undertreated wastewater are sent into the waterways. Therefore, the demand for wastewater treatment is expected to rise in the country.

EU has set high standards for the European countries for wastewater treatment and has adopted various agricultural wastewater treatment technologies. Germany treats almost 100% of its wastewater but still has areas where the groundwater quality needs drastic improvement. Environmental protection and human health are of utmost importance in European nations, and these call for the need for efficient water and wastewater treatment methods.

Key Highlights:

Based on technology, the global agricultural wastewater treatment market is divided into physical solutions, chemical solutions, and biological solutions. The chemical solutions segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period.

Based on pollutant sources, the global agricultural wastewater treatment market is divided into point and non-point sources. The point sources segment is the highest shareholder in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Based on applications, the global agricultural wastewater treatment market is divided into crop and non-crop. The non-crop segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is the most significant shareholder in the global agricultural wastewater treatment market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global agricultural wastewater treatment market's major players are AECOM, Aquatech International LLC, BASF SE, DuPont, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, IDE Technologies, Jacobs, Lindsay Corporation, Louis Berger, Nouryon, Organo Corporation, Origin clear Inc., Suez SA, and Veolia Environnement SA.

Market News

In September 2022, IDE Technologies announced the success of its demo facility in the state of Texas. The facility tested IDE's patented MAXH2O Pulse Flow Reverse Osmosis technology, which maximizes the recovery of high-quality water by treating concentrated RO brine discharge.

In June 2022, AECOMannounced that it had been selected by Metro Vancouver to design the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant. This new tertiary treatment facility will replace the existing Wastewater Treatment Plant and serve approximately 250,000 residents.

Global Agricultural Waste Water Treatment Market: Segmentation

By Technology

Physical Solutions

Chemical Solutions

Biological Solutions

By Pollutant Source

Point Source

Non-point Source

By Applications

Crop

Non-crop

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

