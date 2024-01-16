Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market Poised for Steady Growth, Driven by Consumer Electronics and Healthcare Applications, Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:



The global nickel-metal hydride battery market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% and thereby increase from a value of US$3.2 Bn in 2023, to US$4.2 Bn by the end of 2030. The Nickel-Metal Hydride battery market has been influenced by the increasing demand for energy storage solutions with improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact. NiMH batteries are known for their relatively higher energy density compared to traditional nickel-cadmium batteries, making them suitable for applications where longer-lasting power is essential.

In the consumer electronics sector, NiMH batteries have been used in devices such as digital cameras, cordless phones, and power tools. Their ability to provide a reliable and rechargeable power source has contributed to their popularity in these applications. Moreover, the automotive industry has witnessed the use of NiMH batteries in hybrid vehicles, offering a balance between energy density and cost-effectiveness.

The market for Nickel-Metal Hydride batteries has faced challenges from the growing competition posed by lithium-ion batteries, which generally exhibit higher energy density and longer cycle life. However, NiMH batteries continue to be preferred in certain applications due to their safety, lower manufacturing costs, and established recycling infrastructure.

As environmental concerns and the need for sustainable energy solutions intensify, the Nickel-Metal Hydride battery market may see renewed interest. NiMH batteries are considered less toxic than nickel-cadmium batteries, and their recyclability aligns with the growing emphasis on eco-friendly energy storage options. The market is expected to evolve further with ongoing research and development efforts aimed at improving the performance characteristics of NiMH batteries and expanding their applications in emerging sectors like energy storage for renewable sources.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$3.2 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$4.2 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2023-2030 No. of Pages 187 Pages Market Segmentation Capacity, Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Panasonic Corporation, Duracell (a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble), Energizer Holdings, Inc., GP Batteries International Limited, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., FDK Corporation, Highpower International, Inc., Huanyu Battery Co., Ltd., Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd. (PEVE, a joint venture between Toyota and Panasonic), Ansmann AG.

Driving Forces Behind the Surge

The Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery market has experienced a surge in demand due to several driving forces, reflecting the growing need for reliable and sustainable energy storage solutions. One of the primary factors propelling the NiMH battery market is the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). NiMH batteries have gained popularity in hybrid vehicles, where their energy density and cost-effectiveness make them a viable option for supporting the electrical systems and enhancing overall fuel efficiency.

Moreover, the rising focus on renewable energy storage has contributed to the growth of the NiMH battery market. As the world transitions towards cleaner energy sources, the intermittent nature of renewable power generation, such as solar and wind, necessitates efficient and reliable energy storage solutions. NiMH batteries, with their ability to store and discharge energy effectively, are being utilized in various renewable energy applications, providing a stable power supply during periods of low energy production.

The consumer electronics sector is another driving force behind the surge in the NiMH battery market. Portable electronic devices, ranging from cordless power tools to digital cameras and laptops, benefit from the reliable and cost-efficient energy storage provided by NiMH batteries. Consumers increasingly appreciate the environmentally friendly nature of NiMH batteries compared to traditional disposable batteries, contributing to their widespread adoption in everyday electronic devices.

Furthermore, NiMH batteries are known for their relatively lower environmental impact compared to some other battery technologies, such as certain types of lithium-ion batteries. This aspect has led to increased interest in NiMH batteries from a sustainability perspective. As environmental consciousness grows among consumers and industries alike, the demand for energy storage solutions with reduced environmental impact has driven the market for NiMH batteries.

Market Projections and Growth Dynamics

The Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery market is poised for significant growth and dynamic developments in the coming years. As of my last knowledge update in January 2022, NiMH batteries have been widely used in various applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, and renewable energy storage. The market is expected to experience a surge in demand, driven by several factors.

One key driver for the growth of the NiMH battery market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. NiMH batteries have been traditionally used in hybrid cars and some electric vehicles due to their relatively low cost and decent energy density. With the global push towards sustainable transportation and the expansion of the electric vehicle market, NiMH batteries are likely to see continued demand.

Moreover, NiMH batteries are known for their reliability and safety, making them suitable for various consumer electronics, such as cordless power tools and portable electronic devices. As technological advancements improve the energy density and performance of NiMH batteries, they may become more competitive and attractive in comparison to other battery technologies.

The renewable energy sector also presents a growth opportunity for NiMH batteries. As the demand for energy storage solutions increases, NiMH batteries could find applications in grid storage and backup power systems. Their ability to store and release energy consistently over time makes them a viable option for smoothing out fluctuations in renewable energy generation, contributing to the stability of the power grid.

However, the NiMH battery market faces challenges from the growing dominance of lithium-ion batteries, which offer higher energy density and longer cycle life. The industry dynamics will depend on the continuous research and development efforts to enhance the performance and competitiveness of NiMH batteries compared to other battery technologies.

Challenges and Opportunities:

The Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) battery market faces both challenges and opportunities as the energy storage landscape evolves. One of the primary challenges is the increasing competition from newer battery technologies, particularly lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries have gained popularity due to their higher energy density and lighter weight, making them more suitable for various applications, including electric vehicles and portable electronics. The Ni-MH battery market must overcome this challenge by emphasizing its unique strengths, such as better safety and lower manufacturing costs.

Another challenge for the Ni-MH battery market lies in environmental concerns associated with nickel mining and extraction. The nickel content in Ni-MH batteries can contribute to environmental degradation if not sourced responsibly. Companies in the Ni-MH battery industry can address this challenge by adopting sustainable and ethical sourcing practices, as well as exploring alternative materials for battery production.

Despite these challenges, the Ni-MH battery market presents several opportunities. One notable opportunity is the growing demand for energy storage solutions in renewable energy systems. Ni-MH batteries, with their robust safety features and relatively low cost, can find applications in grid energy storage, providing a stable and cost-effective solution for storing energy generated from renewable sources like wind and solar. Moreover, Ni-MH batteries are known for their longer cycle life compared to some other battery types, making them suitable for stationary energy storage applications.

Another significant opportunity lies in the automotive sector, particularly in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). While lithium-ion batteries dominate the electric vehicle market, Ni-MH batteries can still play a role in HEVs, offering a balance between cost-effectiveness and performance. Some automakers may find Ni-MH batteries appealing for specific vehicle models, especially in regions where cost considerations are paramount.

Future Prospects and Innovations:

The future prospects of the Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery market are promising as the demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage solutions continues to rise. NiMH batteries have been widely used in various applications, from consumer electronics to electric vehicles (EVs), and their significance is expected to grow further in the coming years. As the world focuses on transitioning towards cleaner energy sources, NiMH batteries present an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional technologies, thanks to their lower toxicity and recyclability.

Innovations in NiMH battery technology are anticipated to address some of the limitations associated with these batteries, such as energy density and weight. Ongoing research and development efforts aim to enhance the performance characteristics of NiMH batteries, making them more competitive with other energy storage options like lithium-ion batteries. Improved electrode materials and advanced manufacturing processes are likely to contribute to higher energy density, longer cycle life, and faster charging capabilities, positioning NiMH batteries as a viable choice in a broader range of applications.

The automotive sector is expected to be a key driver for the NiMH battery market's growth. While lithium-ion batteries dominate the electric vehicle market, NiMH batteries could find a niche in hybrid vehicles and other transportation modes where their specific advantages, such as safety and cost-effectiveness, outweigh the limitations. Additionally, the NiMH battery market may witness increased adoption in stationary energy storage systems, renewable energy integration, and backup power solutions, further expanding its market footprint.

Market Research Segmentation:

By Capacity:

Small Sized

Medium Sized

Large Sized



By Application:

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile

Consumer Goods



By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery Market:

Panasonic Corporation: A leading electronics company, Panasonic has been involved in the production of NiMH batteries for various applications, including consumer electronics and hybrid vehicles. FDK Corporation: FDK is a Japanese company known for its battery technologies, and it has been a prominent player in the NiMH battery market. GP Batteries International Limited: A global manufacturer of batteries, GP Batteries is involved in the production of NiMH batteries for both consumer and industrial applications. Energuide (EverExceed Corporation): Energuide, a brand of EverExceed Corporation, offers NiMH batteries for applications such as renewable energy storage and electric vehicles. Saft Groupe S.A. (TotalEnergies): Saft, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, is a key player in the energy storage industry, providing various battery solutions, including NiMH batteries. Highpower International Inc.: Highpower International is a company specializing in lithium and nickel-metal hydride rechargeable batteries, serving industries such as consumer electronics and electric vehicles. FDK Twicell Co., Ltd.: A subsidiary of FDK Corporation, FDK Twicell is involved in the manufacturing of batteries, including NiMH batteries for industrial applications. GS Yuasa Corporation: GS Yuasa is a Japanese company known for manufacturing a wide range of batteries, including NiMH batteries used in hybrid and electric vehicles. Sanyo Energy (Panasonic Energy): Sanyo Energy, a subsidiary of Panasonic, has been historically involved in the production of NiMH batteries for various applications. Ansmann AG: A German company specializing in battery and charging technology, Ansmann produces NiMH batteries for consumer electronics and industrial applications.

