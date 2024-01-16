Wanglaoji Herbal Drink: Blending Tradition with Global Innovation

Guangzhou, China, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past few days, Wanglaoji, a famous herbal beverage brand with a history dating back to 1828, held a two-day tasting event at the County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. This special herbal drink, famous for its distinct herbal scent, quickly won over many local residents. “Wanglaoji is my new obsession! The herbal tea tasting was like a flavor explosion, can't get enough!” exclaimed one of the visitors.



*Wanglaoji tasting event in Golden Gate Park

Almost two centuries ago, the Wanglaoji brand was created as a prevention for excessive internal heat, and its unique formula was certified by the National Intangible Cultural Heritage. It is considered the pioneer and protector of the herbal drink tradition. The Chinese character “吉” (jí) in Wanglaoji means “auspicious” and “good fortune.” As a result, during celebrations and gatherings with loved ones, Wanglaoji has become a symbol of good wishes, cherished by all.

Today, Wanglaoji has evolved into a well-known herbal drink suitable for people of all ages, becoming one the most popular drinks in China. From 2020 to 2022, Wanglaoji held the title of the top-selling natural herbal drink globally for three consecutive years[Frost & Sullivan. Based on global annual sales of RTD natural herbal drinks in 2020, 2021 and 2022 (310ml capacity per can). Market research completed in September 2023].

On October 30, 2023, Wanglaoji officially unveiled its international brand name, WALOVI, marking another significant milestone for this Asian herbal beverage on its journey towards global recognition and introducing a refreshed Wanglaoji to the world.

With the growing global health market, Wanglaoji has adopted a culture-driven sales and marketing strategy to expand its international presence. As early as 1925, Wanglaoji participated in the London Exhibition, becaming one of the first Chinese brands to go global. In November 2019, at the Fortune Global Tech Forum, Wanglaoji collaborated with Swiss SGS and the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies to release the world’s first "International Standard for Herbal Tea Beverages.”

Currently, Wanglaoji has registered trademarks and sells its products in over 100 countries, with a sales network that covers over ten million retail outlets worldwide. Its presence in the Chinese-American market has reached 90%, and it is available on online platforms like Amazon and in local popular retailers like Costco. In 2018, the Wanglaoji Herbal Tea Museum was inaugurated in New York, and shortly afterward, another museum on Fifth Avenue in New York City was finalized and opened to the public. Wanglaoji plans to build herbal tea museums in 56 cities worldwide, sharing the rich history of herbal tea culture with different parts of the world and spreading the auspicious culture globally.



In today's market, consumers prioritize ingredients, nutritional benefits, flavor, and texture when selecting drinks. Wanglaoji, a brand with a history of over a century, closely observes the preferences of consumers worldwide and continuously innovates in response to market changes. When it comes to product development and innovation, Wanglaoji is committed to the trend of healthy and natural plant drinks, actively expanding its product matrix. It has introduced 18 different types of herbal drinks, including sugar-free herbal drink, sparkling herbal drink, and even durian flavored herbal drink, providing consumers worldwide with more options for healthy drinks and rejuvenating the conventional image of heritage brands to draw the interest of younger generations.

