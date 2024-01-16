Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) Market Set to Reach $934.5 Million Globally by 2030, with Notable CAGR and Domination by Cross-Disciplinary Segment

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Electronic Laboratory Notebooks (ELNs) market is set to experience significant growth, projected to reach a robust $934.5 million value by 2030. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 through to the end of the forecast period. Within this burgeoning market, the "Cross-disciplinary" segment is capturing the spotlight, expected to advance at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach $743.4 million.

The U.S. Leads the Charge in ELNs Adoption

The United States' ELNs market is currently valued at an impressive $266.3 million, and it epitomizes the technological adoption and innovation wave sweeping across the nation's vast research landscape. As we look to the East, China's impressive forecast predicts a 6% CAGR, marking the nation as one of the fastest-growing regions in the ELNs space.

Global Economic Conditions Fuel Market Growth

Positive global economic indicators and GDP growth projections are providing tailwinds to various sectors, including electronic laboratory solutions. The report reveals an increasing readiness to embrace new technologies fundamentally transforming corporate landscapes and investment frameworks.

Segments and Key Players

Specific ELNs segment set to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the next eight years

Diverse geographic markets like Japan and Canada forecasted for a robust CAGR of 4.5% and 5%, respectively

Europe's market, anchored by Germany, anticipates a strong 4.9% CAGR.

A selection of 64 notable companies are featured in the report, representing a variety of firms contributing to the dynamic growth of the ELNs sector.

Comprehensive Coverage and Value-Added Insights Key Report Features

Insightful discussions on the evolving economic climate influencing market conditions

Competitor analysis and market share breakdowns

Geographic market presence analysis

Interactive and collaborative peer updates

One-year complimentary update service

The report provides a multifaceted view of the opportunities and challenges facing the ELNs market. It unravels the complexity of global innovation trends and their economic implications, offering a valuable compass for companies navigating this changing landscape.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $626.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $934.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agaram Technologies (Private) Limited

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arxspan, LLC

Benchling, Inc.

BioData Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Codon Software Private Limited

Dassault Systemes SE

eLabNext

Eppendorf SE

KineMatik Inc.

ID Business Solutions Ltd. (IDBS)

Lab-Ally

LabCollector

LabLynx, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabWare, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

STARLIMS Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov5kxi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment