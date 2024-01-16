Kairos Pharma Doses First Patients in Phase 1 Trial of Lead Drug Candidate ENV105 with Osimertinib to Improve Therapy Sensitivity for EGFR-Driven Lung Cancer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kairos Pharma, Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics designed to reverse cancer drug resistance and immune suppression, announces the dosing of its first two patients in its Phase 1 trial testing a combination therapy for its lead therapeutic candidate ENV105 in combination with osimertinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.



Kairos Pharma CEO John Yu stated, “The initiation of this trial speaks to the dedication of the Kairos team to execute on its goals to develop therapies for today’s unmet medical needs.”

The primary objective of this open-label trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of the combination therapy. The trial aims to enroll 60 patients who have developed clear resistance to osimertinib, as well as those who have shown partial sensitivity to the drug.

Lung cancer patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations typically receive EGFR-antagonists like osimertinib as a first line treatment. While effective initially, patients on osimertinib therapy eventually develop resistance. ENV105 is a first-in-class biologic developed to enhance the sensitivity of EGFR-driven lung cancer patients to EGFR-antagonists.

Dr. Neil Bhowmick, Chief Scientific Officer at Kairos Pharma, added, “It made sense to use ENV105 for such patients since blocking EGFR induced the target of ENV105, CD105, a known mediator of tumor progression.”

About Kairos Pharma

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of cutting-edge oncology therapeutics that reverse the inhibitory effects of cancer on the immune system. The Company is advancing its portfolio of innovative drug candidates designed to reverse resistance and immune suppression from cancer.

