Global Cargo Inspection Strategic Industry Report 2024

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cargo Inspection: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Cargo Inspection Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cargo Inspection estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Metals & Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $755.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Cargo Inspection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$755.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$820 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cargo Inspection - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

Aim Control Group

Alex Stewart International (ASI)

ALS Ltd.

Brookes Bell LLC

Bureau Veritas SA

Camin Cargo Control Inc.

Cargo Inspection Group

Cargo Inspectors and Superintendence Co., Pvt., Ltd.

Cotecna Inspection SA

CWM Survey & Inspection BV

E.L. Johnson's Sons & Mowat Ltd

Intertek Group PLC

Marine Inspection LLC.

Peterson and Control Union

Qtech Control Limited

SGS SA

Swiss Approval International

Wakefield Inspection Services (Asia) Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9xaym

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment