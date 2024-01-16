United Rentals, Through Partnership With RLL Racing, Donates More Than $90,000 to the National Nonprofit SoldierStrong

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Rentals Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, today announced that its partnership with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing donated $91,400 to SoldierStrong through the Turns For Troops program this year, approaching $2 million in total contributions to the organization helping America’s injured veterans take their next steps forward in life.

“United Rentals has a long-standing commitment of veteran support, both for our own team members transitioning from service through our Veterans United Employee Resource Group, and through great organizations like SoldierStrong,” said Antwan Houston, Vice President, Tools Region and Veterans United Leader at United Rentals. “The Turns for Troops program brings an important philanthropic element to our motorsports partnerships. We are proud to support SoldierStrong and the great things they are doing for veterans within the communities where we live and work.”

This is the seventh consecutive year that United Rentals has donated $50 for each lap that NTT IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal completes in specific races throughout the IndyCar season. Since its inception, Turns For Troops has raised more than $1.8 million to help support the recovery of America’s injured veterans.

“Since 2016, Turns for Troops has generously donated substantial money to help support injured veterans as they make the transition back into civilian life. Just as important, United Rentals has called attention to the sacrifices and needs of America’s veterans,” said SoldierStrong co-founder and chairman Chris Meek. “We are incredibly honored that United Rentals supports our efforts and is there for veterans who have given so much. Simply put, we would be unable to fulfill the highest ideals of our mission without the support of United Rentals.”

SoldierStrong is a national nonprofit organization with the mission to help America’s military veterans take their next steps forward in life after service through the donation of revolutionary medical technologies to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country.

The technologies SoldierStrong donates include the SoldierSuit, robotic exoskeletons used to help injured and paralyzed veterans stand and walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS), as well as other types of advanced technologies. To date, SoldierStrong has donated 30 SoldierSuits and 30 BraveMind systems, valued at more than $5.5 million, to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a mission to provide revolutionary medical technology, innovative advancements and educational opportunities to veterans to better their lives and the lives of their families. Learn more at www.soldierstrong.org .

About United Rentals