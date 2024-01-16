Jennifer Myers Joins SupplyCopia Executive Team as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyCopia, a global leader in AI- and ML-driven healthcare supply chain management solutions, today announced that Jennifer Myers has joined the organization as the new Vice President of Sales and Business Development. In this role, Myers will leverage her 30+ years of experience in healthcare technology to facilitate the successful adoption of SupplyCopia solutions within healthcare organizations.

SupplyCopia focuses on developing and delivering new solutions that combine the best of human expertise with advanced technology to bring new levels of insight and analytics to healthcare organizations. With a wealth of healthcare specific experience, Myers has held leadership roles including consulting, product design and development, and executive leadership, helping to build globally recognized, technology-driven organizations.

As one of the senior business executives at ECRI, Myers was responsible for operations of the largest business line including managing an extensive team of data analysts, product development, client success and retention, supporting sales and marketing initiatives throughout her extensive career. She helped to grow and retain a customer base of over 3,500 member organizations, which enjoyed a >90% annual renewal rate.

In her new role, Myers will apply her experience to advance SupplyCopia’s solutions, which leverage AI-enabled smart technology to create and deliver an industry platform and applications that significantly reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes and quality.

“It’s Jennifer’s deep subject matter expertise in healthcare technology that makes her the perfect leader in this role,” said Ashok Muttin, Founder & CEO, SupplyCopia. “Because she understand both the day-to-day operations of health systems, as well as their long-term goals and strategic needs, Jennifer can help our clients gain the full scope of benefits available through SupplyCopia solutions.”

Myers was most recently the Senior Vice President of Business Development at TruVue Analytics, and previously served in numerous leadership roles at ECRI Institute.

To learn more, visit SupplyCopia.

About SupplyCopia

SupplyCopia’s AI- and ML-propelled intelligence engine makes it possible to deliver unique cloud-based solutions that improve supply chain related data, processes and analytics for healthcare organizations. SupplyCopia brings together global data sources, advanced technology and world-class data scientists to help our partners achieve greater supply chain and system performance. SupplyCopia improves results for providers and suppliers alike, with solutions deployed globally and locally. Learn more at supplycopia.com.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Flury

cflury@supplycopia.com