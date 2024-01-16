Powder Filling Equipment Market Size Worth USD 6.67 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global powder filling equipment market size was USD 4.91 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growing need to replace conventional filling techniques, rising demand for automation adoption throughout packaging lines to enhance productivity, and increasing need for filling antibiotics and medications in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

High demand for automation adoption throughout packaging lines to enhance productivity is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Demand for powder filling equipment is expected to rise due to automation since it can improve packing process productivity, accuracy, and efficiency. Machines known as powder filling equipment are used to precisely measure and fill containers with powdered products, including food, medications, and cosmetics.

The rising need for filling antibiotics and medications in the pharmaceutical industry is also a major factor driving market revenue growth. A powder filling machine is a necessary piece of apparatus for every maker of pharmaceuticals. These devices aid in automating the process of adding powder materials to capsules and other goods. One of the most commonly used medication delivery systems available is the capsule. These consist of a body and a cap that are attached to each other following the powder filling procedure. Capsules require precise filling in order to minimize product loss and underdoing due to their small size. Also, tablets can be filled using powder filling machines.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2723

For instance, according to a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), powder filling machines used for baby formula must comply with regulations set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). These regulations define acceptable levels of contaminants, additives and microbiological parameters.

In addition, if the standards place rigorous limitations on disposing and recycling of waste materials produced by the devices, users can face ethical and environmental issues. Regulations of this kind can affect how the machines are traded and distributed in other countries and areas, which could be a disadvantage and worry market participants. Therefore, the strict government regulations regarding the use of powder filling machinery can restrain market revenue growth by presenting operational, financial, and legal challenges for companies involved in the production and utilization of these devices.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global powder filling equipment market is segmented into vertical auger fillers, cup fillers, gravity fillers, vacuum fillers, net weight fillers, and multi lane fillers.

The vertical auger fillers segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global powder filling equipment market in 2022. Revenue growth of the segment is driven by use of these fillers in filling a wide range of powder products and its seamless integration with complementary equipment, ensuring efficiency and precision in the powder filling process. Auger filling machines serve as versatile tools designed for the volumetric filling of thick paste and powder materials, whether they flow freely or not.

Operation Insights:

On the basis of operation, the global powder filling equipment market is segmented into automatic, semi-automatic, and manual.

The semi-automatic segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global powder filling equipment market in 2022. The key factor driving revenue growth of the segment is the flexibility and versatility offered by semi-automatic powder filling machines. Filling and distributing dry granules and powders into cans, bottles, cups, pails, buckets, packets, pouches, boxes, bags, and other containers can be done in part automatically with a semi-automatic powder filling machine. Semi-automatic machines need some degree of human input and operation, in contrast to automatic machines, which are fully automated.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2723

Regional Insights:

The market in Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in the global powder filling equipment market in 2022. The key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region is high demand for increased efficiency and versatility in packaging processes. For instance, on 17 December 2022, Nichrome India introduced a filling machine and launched three of its products at the Pack Mach Asia 2022 exhibition. The company showcased the Maxima Servo Auger filler, designed for pouch-packaging various products such as premix powder, coffee powder, health drink powder, spice powder, and powdered beverages. The Maxima 200 and Maxima 400 are the two variants of the Maxima series. Up to 200 pouches can be packed every minute by the Maxima 200 and up to 400 pouches per minute by the Maxima 400. In addition, revenue growth of the Asia Pacific market is further supported by rising demand for specialized and safety-enhanced machinery.

The market in North America is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Rising demand for filling antibiotics and medications in the pharmaceutical industry is a key factor driving North America market revenue growth. For instance, on 17 November 2023, Romaco introduced the unique and fully automated MicroMaxX Aseptic injectable powder filling machine. It is intended primarily for the accurate dosage of sterile materials. This advanced machinery makes use of autonomous indexing motion technology to guarantee precise and effective powder filling. With its advanced features, the MicroMaxX Aseptic injectable powder filling machine is perfect for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 4.91 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.1% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 6.67 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2020-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Capacity, Distribution Channels, Packaging Type, Operating Speed, Operation, Application, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc., PAXIOM, AMS Filling, WENZHOU TOTAL PACKS MACHINERY CO., LTD, Konmix Corporation, DL Packaging, Frain Industries, PTI, PER-FIL Industries, All-Fill International Ltd, Zhejiang Jiacheng Machinery Co., Ltd, Pakona, IMA Group, Anchor Mark Pvt Ltd., Accutek Packaging Companies, COZZOLI MACHINE COMPANY, Romaco Group, Union Kehlibar Ltd, Vista Technopack Machines, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2723

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global powder filling equipment market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective powder filling equipment solutions. Some major players included in the global powder filling equipment market report are:

Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.

PAXIOM

AMS Filling

WENZHOU TOTAL PACKS MACHINERY CO., LTD

Konmix Corporation

DL Packaging

Frain Industries

PTI

PER-FIL Industries

All-Fill International Ltd

Zhejiang Jiacheng Machinery Co., Ltd

Pakona

IMA Group

Anchor Mark Pvt Ltd.

Accutek Packaging Companies

COZZOLI MACHINE COMPANY

Romaco Group

Union Kehlibar Ltd

Vista Technopack Machines

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Strategic Development



On 25 May 2023, VTOPS introduced the new Desktop Powder Auger Filling Machine, featuring a small and user-friendly design, perfect for small-scale industrial and laboratory applications. The desktop powder filling machine can handle a large variety of powdery products from different sectors, including chemicals, medications, and food ingredients. The machine's filling parameters are adjustable, allowing for modification to meet specific product requirements.

On 25 October 2021, GEA introduced a new range of packaging for food and dairy powders or granules. For low-capacity applications, the new GEA SmartFil M1 has been designed to offer a broad variety of filling configurations to satisfy the various needs of the food, dairy, and pet food industries. The GEA SmartFil M1 is set up to fit nearly any application, from dry, fine powders to coarse granular solids, with more than 100 different configurations. With a product size of 25 kg, the new machine has a nominal filling capacity of 120 bags per hour, or three tons per hour.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/powder-filling-equipment-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global powder filling equipment market on the basis of type, capacity, distribution channels, packaging type, operating speed, operation, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Vertical Auger Fillers Cup Fillers Gravity Fillers Vacuum Fillers Net Weight Fillers Multi Lane Fillers

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Low Medium High

Distribution Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Online Offline

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) 0.25 to 4 ml 5 to 10ml 11 ml to 20ml 21ml to 25ml

Operating Speed Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) 5,000 to 10, 00 PPH 10,001 to 15, 000 PPH 15,001 to 20,000 PPH

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Automatic Semi-Automatic Manual

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Food & Beverages Chemicals Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Agriculture Homecare Personal Care

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2723

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com