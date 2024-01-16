Global Modular Data Center Market to Reach Value of USD 75877.73 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, modular data centers represent a cutting-edge approach to data infrastructure, combining the full spectrum of functionalities offered by traditional data centers while introducing various added benefits. One of the key advantages of modular data centers is their ability to tackle numerous construction challenges typically associated with building traditional brick-and-mortar data centers in the global modular data center market.

The global modular data center market landscape presents a unique challenge for customers, as it often necessitates a substantial commitment with a specific vendor, spanning 15 to 25 years. This extended commercial engagement is primarily driven by the proprietary nature of many elements, electronics, and programs embedded within modular systems.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Market Size in 2022 USD 21,242.7 Million 2030 Value Projection USD 75877.73 Million CAGR 17.2% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Component

Organization Size

Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Modular Data Center Market

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cisco Systems Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Flexenclosure AB

BladeRoom Group Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corporation

Aceco TI

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

Cannon Technologies Ltd.

Cirrascale Corporation

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Delta Power Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Dell EMC.

Services Segment is Expected to Rise Significantly due to Widespread Adoption of Global Infrastructure

Services segment is poised for remarkable growth during the forecast period, showcasing a robust CAGR of 18.2% in 2022. The short integration and utilization period of these services offer a compelling advantage, allowing businesses to implement solutions and reap the benefits swiftly. Additionally, the widespread adoption of global infrastructure administration software further catalyzes this growth, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.

The market in North America has asserted its dominance in the global modular data center market, commanding a substantial 40.6% share of the total revenue in 2022, a testament to its pivotal role in the industry. The region is poised for continued growth, with an impressive CAGR projected to exceed over the forecast period.

Solutions Segment is Projected to Dominate due to Diverse Array of Offerings

Solutions segment encompasses all-in-one and standalone modules in the modular data center market. Mainly, the solutions section stands out as the primary revenue generator and is poised for a substantial upswing with an anticipated CAGR of 16.9% throughout the forecast period in 2022.

Regional market in Asia Pacific is primed to emerge as a dynamic force in the global modular data center market, with the highest projected CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period of 2022. This impressive growth can be attributed to a confluence of factors among them being the region's adherence to proper government regulations.

A comprehensive analysis of major modular data center market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Modular Data Center Market

In 2022, Colt Data Centre Solutions (DCS), a renowned colocation specialist, made significant acquisitions by procuring ten plots of land in both Europe and Asia-Pacific. Among these locations are the prominent cities of London, Frankfurt, and Paris, along with an exciting addition to a new Japanese city.

In 2022 witnessed CloudHQ, a prominent hyperscale data center developer and operator with a strong presence in the United States and Europe, embarking on a transformative project. CloudHQ, through its subsidiary CloudHQ UK Limited, is currently in the process of constructing an extensive data center campus in Didcot, United Kingdom.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Modular Data Center Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

