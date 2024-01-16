CCT Brings the EEASY Lid to 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show and New Product Showcase 

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces it will bring its EEASY Lid to the Specialty Food Association’s 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas on January 21-23.



CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug lid, designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%.

The EEASY Lid had a big year in 2023. Guglielmo’s Sauce became the first food brand to adopt the EEASY Lid, and it hit shelves on products across more than 250 stores in the Northeast United States. Shortly after, CCT partnered with EDEKA Kempken, introducing the EEASY Lid to European customers for the first time. CCT closed 2023 by partnering with Chilau Foods, a line of southern inspired stew-bases. With this new partnership, the EEASY Lid will be available on products in roughly 700 stores across 12 states by the end of Q1.

The EEASY Lid also recently earned honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. This validated CCT’s mission and proved that the innovative EEASY Lid can improve the lives of consumers across the globe.

The Fancy Food Show’s Spotlight Showcases allow attendees to browse the best products exhibitors have to offer in categories including new products, diversity-owned, seasonal products, and trendspotter-curated finds. The EEASY Lid will be displayed In the New Product Showcase, focused on the latest and greatest products.

“Last year was one of the most monumental years for CCT and the EEASY Lid – filled with new partnerships, award recognitions, and insightful tradeshows,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “One of our favorite traditions is kicking off the new year at the Winter Fancy Food Show. We’re looking forward to starting 2024 on the right foot to have an even bigger year for the EEASY Lid than the last.”

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability into additional stores early this year.

Click here to download the press kit, which includes images, research, videos and labels.

For more information on CCT, please visit eeasylid.com.



EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design awards. CCT’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar up to 50% easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit https://eeasylid.com/.

Media Contact

Brianna Edwards

Uproar PR for CCT

bedwards@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102