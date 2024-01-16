Eric Stine Named CEO of Elemica

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica , a leading provider of Digital Supply Chain solutions and the premier Digital Supply Chain Network for B2B industries, today announces Eric Stine as Chief Executive Officer.





In his new role, Eric will establish the strategy and long-term vision for delivering end-to-end supply chain orchestration to global enterprises. Stine will assume operational responsibilities and has been appointed to Elemica’s board of directors.

“Elemica helps some of the world’s most iconic companies adapt to the reality of a digital world transformed by automation and artificial intelligence, dynamic macroeconomic conditions, and rising customer expectations. Our platform for collaboration, automation, and visibility – powered by our global, multi-enterprise network – enables them to be more innovative, more responsive, and more competitive. Few others in the market offer the breadth and depth of supply chain orchestration and the efficiency of an interoperable network,” Eric Stine said.

“I am honored to join such a talented team who are passionate about delivering touchless processes and rapid return on investment to the world’s most-complex supply chains. I am confident that we can accelerate Elemica’s growth and become the leading provider of supply chain automation.”

“Eric is a purpose-driven leader with broad operating range, strong followership and proven expertise driving large scale growth and transformation, both organically and through strategic M&A,” said Eric Sondag, Co-head of Mid-large Buyout at Eurazeo, a global investment company and owner of Elemica. “We look forward to our partnership with Eric as we continue our journey with Elemica.”

Most recently Chief Commercial Officer of Skillsoft, Stine has also led high-performing sales, marketing, and product portfolio teams at companies such as SAP, Blackboard, CIBER, and Qualtrics. Stine’s supply chain technology experience includes the implementation of planning and logistics solutions to improve working capital, increase efficiency, and elevate customer satisfaction for some of the world’s largest and most complex supply chains. He holds a law degree from Boston University and a BA in Political Science and History from Northwestern University.

The board of directors wants to thank David Muse, former CEO at Elemica, Inc. since 2020. David was instrumental in establishing Elemica’s culture of collaboration, intention, and performance to exceed expectations for Elemicans both external and internal.

About Elemica

Elemica is a leading Digital Supply Chain Network for B2B industries that accelerates and automates the massive number of digital connections required to improve end-to-end supply chain performance. Elemica solutions connect many of the world’s largest manufacturers to their direct material suppliers, logistics service providers and end customers, helping them realize the promise of, and return on, their investments in supply chain digitization. It is a promise that significant investments in digital technology will enable supply chain automation, improved transparency, and delighted customers. That promise is not possible without the seamless, digital connections Elemica provides between trading partners at every stage of the supply chain.

Elemica clients enjoy automation levels twice industry averages, 95% touchless supply chain processes, and the value of a trusted partner with 20+ years of expertise in supply chain automation, collaboration, and visibility. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .



