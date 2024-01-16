Molecular Diagnostics Market Hits US$ 39.5 Billion in 2022, Expected to Reach US$ 59.4 Billion by 2033 with a 4.2% CAGR, Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Molecular Diagnostics Market is experiencing robust growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for personalized medicine. Key applications include oncology, infectious diseases, genetic testing, and cardiovascular diseases. The market is characterized by diverse technologies like PCR and NGS. Oncology remains a significant focus, driven by precision medicine. Key players offer instruments and reagents, with a shift towards decentralized testing.



A recent analysis report on the Molecular Diagnostics Market by Persistence Market Research indicates that the global sales for 2022 reached US$ 38 Billion. Anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2033, the market is poised to attain a valuation of US$ 59 Billion by 2033. Among the segments, Central Laboratories is forecasted to be the leading revenue generator, expected to experience a robust CAGR of over 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

North America and Europe lead, while the Asia-Pacific region shows rapid growth. Challenges include reimbursement issues and the need for skilled professionals. Despite challenges, the Molecular Diagnostics Market plays a crucial role in improving diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes globally.

Empower Your Strategy with Insights: Request a PDF sample of the latest market report - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2784

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 39.5 Billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 59.4Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 4.3% Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Application

By Product Type

By Test Location

By Technology

By Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled Becton, Dickinson, and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher

Hologic Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

QIAGEN

DRIVER: Recent Technological Progress in Molecular Diagnostics

Over the past few years, the market has witnessed the introduction of several cutting-edge technologies. One notable advancement is the Shotgun Metagenomic Next-Generation Sequencing, a comprehensive genomics-based test designed to identify all known microorganisms in a patient's sample. This includes the screening of approximately 40,000 microorganisms, spanning bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi. The MSI Analysis System is another noteworthy innovation, capable of detecting microsatellite instability (MSI), a type of genomic instability associated with Lynch Syndrome, a hereditary cancer.

Significant improvements have also been made in sample preparation methods within the field of molecular diagnostics. Notably, the introduction of NANOPEC aims to reduce the likelihood of incorrect diagnoses by addressing issues such as weak fluorescent signals or low biomarker concentrations.

These technological strides, spearheaded by various key industry players, are poised to boost the adoption of molecular diagnostics. As a result, the market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.

OPPORTUNITY: Increasing Importance of Companion Diagnostics in Drug Development

Companion diagnostics refer to tests or assays designed to aid healthcare providers in making treatment decisions based on the optimal response to therapy. The collaborative development of companion diagnostics alongside therapeutic products has the potential to significantly transform the drug development process, facilitating the rapid and cost-effective commercialization of drug candidates that are not only safer but also exhibit enhanced therapeutic efficacy. The rising demand for high-priced specialized therapies and safer medications is anticipated to drive substantial growth in the companion diagnostics market. This heightened significance of companion diagnostics presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion. The anticipated increase in the availability of advanced and efficient companion diagnostic tests is poised to further bolster the market's growth in the foreseeable future.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/molecular-diagnostics-market.asp

RESTRAINT: Challenging Reimbursement Landscape for Diagnostic Companies

A significant impediment to market growth is the unfavourable reimbursement scenario faced by diagnostic companies. The primary hurdle for these companies lies in securing payment from Medicare and private health insurers for their commercialized tests. In the United States, the reimbursement mechanism for certain In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) tests, particularly molecular tests, underwent revision in 2021. Many molecular pathology tests lack dedicated Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes and, as a result, are billed using unspecified codes. In such instances, payment amounts are determined by Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) based on their respective local jurisdictions.

Compounding this issue is the absence of genetic testing coverage by Medicare for individuals without a personal history of cancer, as highlighted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. These factors collectively pose adverse effects on the molecular testing market in the United States.

CHALLENGE: Operational Hurdles and Skill Shortages in Key Markets

Clinical laboratories in major markets are undergoing continuous evolution, yet technicians encounter operational challenges in ensuring the efficient procurement, storage, and transportation of samples, particularly when incorporating emerging technologies like Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and lab-on-a-chip Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) devices. The need for reconfiguring laboratory spaces to conduct specific molecular diagnostic tests for pathogen detection, avoiding cross-contamination, and optimizing time management further contributes to significant cost escalations in maintaining and operating advanced molecular diagnostic instruments, especially those designed for handling a single sample type.

Additionally, given the swift mutation of microbes and the escalating outbreaks of epidemics, clinical laboratories are compelled to embrace innovative technologies for rapid sample diagnosis. Nevertheless, the shortage of skilled and technically proficient laboratory technicians capable of operating advanced molecular diagnostic products has impeded their widespread adoption, particularly in emerging markets.

Top 6 Key Trends Molecular Diagnostics Market:

Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): Continued advancements in NGS technologies, enhancing sequencing speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness, leading to broader applications in molecular diagnostics. Rise of Liquid Biopsy: Growing adoption of liquid biopsy techniques for non-invasive cancer detection and monitoring, offering an alternative to traditional tissue biopsies. Point-of-Care Molecular Testing: Increasing emphasis on point-of-care molecular testing for rapid and decentralized diagnostics, allowing for quicker decision-making and treatment initiation. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): The integration of AI and machine learning algorithms in molecular diagnostics for data analysis, interpretation, and pattern recognition, aiding in more precise and personalized diagnostics. Expanded Applications in Infectious Diseases: Molecular diagnostics playing a pivotal role in the rapid and accurate detection of infectious diseases, including emerging pathogens and antibiotic-resistant strains. Growing Importance of Pharmacogenomics: Increasing focus on pharmacogenomics to personalize drug therapies based on an individual's genetic makeup, improving treatment outcomes and reducing adverse reactions.

It is essential to note that the field of molecular diagnostics is dynamic, and new trends may have emerged since my last update. Staying informed about the latest developments is crucial for professionals and businesses operating in the Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Competitive Intelligence and Business Strategy:

Competitive intelligence plays a pivotal role in shaping a company's business strategy by providing crucial insights into the market landscape and the activities of key competitors. Through a systematic gathering and analysis of relevant data, businesses can gain a comprehensive understanding of market trends, consumer preferences, and the strengths and weaknesses of competitors. This intelligence empowers companies to make informed decisions regarding product development, pricing, and marketing strategies.

Additionally, by monitoring competitor actions, businesses can identify potential opportunities and threats in the market, allowing for proactive adjustments to their own strategies. Leveraging competitive intelligence in business strategy fosters adaptability and innovation, enabling companies to stay ahead in a dynamic market environment. Whether entering new markets, launching new products, or refining existing offerings, a well-informed business strategy, driven by competitive intelligence, provides a solid foundation for sustainable growth and competitiveness in today's global business landscape.

Key Players:

Roche Diagnostics: A global leader in healthcare diagnostics, Roche offers a wide range of molecular diagnostics products, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.

Qiagen N.V.: Qiagen specializes in sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, providing solutions for DNA and RNA extraction, purification, and analysis.

Abbott Laboratories: Abbott is a multinational healthcare company with a significant presence in molecular diagnostics, offering a diverse portfolio of diagnostic assays and platforms.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.: Thermo Fisher Scientific is a major player in the life sciences and molecular diagnostics markets, providing a broad spectrum of products, including instruments and reagents.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.: Bio-Rad is known for its innovative products in the life science and clinical diagnostics fields, including molecular diagnostics solutions for genetic testing and infectious diseases.

Hologic, Inc.: Hologic focuses on women's health and diagnostics, offering molecular diagnostic solutions for various diseases, including assays for sexually transmitted infections and respiratory infections.

Siemens Healthineers: Siemens Healthineers provides a wide range of healthcare solutions, including molecular diagnostics technologies for infectious diseases, oncology, and genetic testing.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): BD is a global medical technology company that offers molecular diagnostics solutions, including assays for infectious diseases and oncology.

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation): Cepheid, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation, is known for its molecular diagnostic systems, particularly the GeneXpert platform, used for rapid and accurate testing of infectious diseases.

Grifols S.A.: Grifols focuses on diagnostic solutions, including molecular diagnostics, with a focus on transfusion medicine and immunology.



Market Segmentation of Molecular Diagnostics:

1. Application:

Oncology: Targeting various cancer types such as breast, prostate, colorectal, cervical, kidney, liver, blood, lung, and other forms.

Infectious Diseases: Addressing conditions like MRSA, Clostridium Difficile, VRE, carbapenem-resistant bacteria, and other infectious diseases.

Genetic Testing: Encompassing applications like new-born screening, predictive and pre-symptomatic testing, and other genetic testing.

Pharmacogenomics: Focused on understanding how genetics influence an individual's response to drugs.

Neurological Disease: Targeting diagnostics related to diseases affecting the nervous system.

Cardiovascular Disease: Addressing diagnostics related to heart and blood vessel disorders.

2. Product Type:

Instruments: Equipment used for molecular diagnostic procedures.

Reagents: Chemical substances essential for molecular diagnostic testing.

Others: Additional products contributing to molecular diagnostics.



3. Test Location:

Point of Care: Rapid diagnostics performed at or near the patient's location.

Self-Test or Over the Counter: Diagnostics designed for individual use without professional assistance.

Central Laboratories: Comprehensive diagnostic tests conducted in centralized laboratory settings.



4. Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): Amplification and analysis of DNA sequences.

In Situ Hybridization (ISH): Visualizing specific nucleic acid sequences within tissues.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT): Amplification of nucleic acids at constant temperature.

Chips and Microarrays: Parallel analysis of multiple genes or sequences.

Mass Spectrometry: Analyzing molecular composition based on mass.

Sequencing: Determining the order of nucleotides in DNA or RNA.

Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA): Amplification of RNA sequences.

Others: Additional technologies contributing to molecular diagnostics.

5. Region:

North America: Incorporating the molecular diagnostics market in the United States and Canada.

Latin America: Encompassing market dynamics in Latin American countries.

Europe: Analyzing market trends in European countries.

Asia Pacific: Focusing on the molecular diagnostics market in Asia-Pacific nations.

Middle East and Africa: Covering market developments in the Middle East and African regions.



Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the Molecular Diagnostics Market reveals diverse dynamics across different geographic areas. In North America, particularly the United States and Canada, the market is characterized by robust investments in advanced healthcare technologies, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and a well-established regulatory framework supporting molecular diagnostics.

In Europe, various countries are witnessing significant adoption, with a focus on research and development activities and collaborations between industry players and research institutions. The Asia Pacific region, encompassing nations such as China and India, is experiencing a growing demand for molecular diagnostics due to an increasing awareness of personalized medicine, a rising geriatric population, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Latin America is witnessing a steady uptake, driven by efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility and affordability. In the Middle East and Africa, the market is influenced by a rising prevalence of infectious diseases, leading to a growing emphasis on early and accurate diagnostic solutions. Overall, the regional variations underscore the need for tailored strategies that consider specific healthcare landscapes, regulatory environments, and demographic factors within each geographical segment.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter