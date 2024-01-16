Power MOSFET Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 14.5 billion, Rising at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global Power MOSFET market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for Power MOSFET is estimated to reach US$ 14.5 billion by the end of 2031.

Innovations in power electronics are steering prominent drivers in the Power MOSFET market. The burgeoning demand for Power MOSFETs in data centers remains a pivotal, yet often overlooked, growth driver. As data storage and processing needs escalate globally, efficient power management becomes imperative, propelling the adoption of high-performance MOSFETs.

The accelerated deployment of 5G technology is fueling the demand for Power MOSFETs. As the telecom industry undergoes a transformative shift towards higher frequencies and faster data speeds, MOSFETs play a crucial role in the power amplifiers and RF modules, presenting an eminent avenue for market expansion.

The emergence of edge computing, driven by the need for real-time data processing, is contributing to the Power MOSFET market. The compact nature of edge devices demands power-efficient solutions, prompting the integration of advanced MOSFETs.

The rising adoption of electric heating systems in residential and commercial applications represents a novel avenue for the Power MOSFET market. As traditional heating methods evolve towards more energy-efficient solutions, MOSFETs become integral in managing power consumption effectively. Advancements in robotics, particularly in collaborative and industrial settings, are steering demand for Power MOSFETs. Enhanced efficiency and precise control requirements in robotic applications underscore the significance of MOSFETs in shaping the future of automation.

Power MOSFET Market: Competitive Landscape

The Power MOSFET market is fiercely competitive, driven by key players striving for technological supremacy. Industry leaders such as Infineon, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments dominate with extensive R&D, offering high-performance MOSFETs for diverse applications. Challengers like ON Semiconductor and Vishay Intertechnology contribute to the competition, constantly innovating to carve their niche.

The market is dynamic, with mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations shaping strategies. As demand escalates for energy-efficient devices across automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors, the competitive landscape intensifies, fostering continuous innovation and compelling companies to differentiate themselves through efficiency, reliability, and advanced features. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Infineon

Renesas

Panasonic

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Hitachi

STMicroelectronics

Bosch

Sumitomo Electric

Raytheon

Product Portfolio

Infineon, a semiconductor powerhouse, pioneers cutting-edge solutions for a connected world . From automotive electronics to industrial applications, Infineon's product portfolio spans power management, sensors, and security systems, embodying innovation that shapes the future of technology.

. From automotive electronics to industrial applications, Infineon's product portfolio spans power management, sensors, and security systems, embodying innovation that shapes the future of technology. Renesas, a global semiconductor leader, delivers advanced solutions driving smart technologies . With a focus on automotive, industrial, and IoT applications, Renesas' product portfolio seamlessly integrates microcontrollers, power devices, and analog solutions, empowering innovation across diverse industries.

. With a focus on automotive, industrial, and IoT applications, Renesas' product portfolio seamlessly integrates microcontrollers, power devices, and analog solutions, empowering innovation across diverse industries. Panasonic, a renowned electronics giant, offers a diverse product portfolio catering to consumer and industrial needs. From home appliances to automotive technologies, Panasonic's innovative solutions, including batteries, displays, and connectivity solutions, redefine convenience and efficiency in the modern world.

Key Findings of the Market Report

SiC technology leads the Power MOSFET market, offering superior performance in terms of efficiency, power density, and temperature resistance.

N-Channel dominates the Power MOSFET market as the preferred channel type, offering superior performance and efficiency in various applications.

The high power rating segment dominates the Power MOSFET market, driven by demand for robust performance in advanced electronic applications.

Power MOSFET Market Growth Drivers & Trends

The surge in electric vehicle production propels Power MOSFET market growth , driven by increased energy efficiency and advanced power management requirements.

, driven by increased energy efficiency and advanced power management requirements. Growing adoption of renewable energy sources boosts demand for Power MOSFETs , essential for efficient energy conversion and power management in solar and wind applications.

, essential for efficient energy conversion and power management in solar and wind applications. Innovations in smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics drive the need for compact and efficient Power MOSFETs, fostering market expansion.

The evolution of smart manufacturing and IoT technologies fuels demand for Power MOSFETs in industrial automation, contributing to market growth.

in industrial automation, contributing to market growth. Increasing awareness of energy conservation prompts industries to adopt Power MOSFETs, essential for enhancing power efficiency in various applications, supporting market trends.

Global Power MOSFET Market: Regional Profile

North America, led by technological giants in the United States, embraces cutting-edge advancements in power electronics , particularly in electric vehicles and renewable energy applications.

, particularly in electric vehicles and renewable energy applications. In Europe, with a focus on sustainable energy solutions, the Power MOSFET market flourishes , driven by countries like Germany and the United Kingdom.

, driven by countries like Germany and the United Kingdom. Asia Pacific emerges as a powerhouse, spearheaded by China and Japan, where rapid industrialization and a burgeoning electronics sector propel market growth. The region's dominance is underscored by increased adoption of power MOSFETs in consumer electronics and automotive applications.

Power MOSFET Market: Key Segments

By Technology

SiC

GaN

Si

By Channel Type

N-Channel

P-Channel

By Power Rating

Low

Medium

High

By Application

EV and EHV Components

Computing and Data Storage Devices

Power Devices and Components

Display Devices

Lighting Products

Telecom Equipment

Other Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

