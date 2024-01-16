Animal Feed Additives Market to Achieve 4.8% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 71.8 Billion Revenue by 2033, According to Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal feed additives market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by a rising demand for high-quality animal protein, increased awareness about animal health, and the imperative for efficient and sustainable livestock production. Animal feed additives play a pivotal role in enhancing the nutritional content of feed, improving feed efficiency, and ensuring the overall health and performance of livestock.



Projections suggest a prospective expansion of the animal feed additives market, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This growth is anticipated to result in an increase in revenue from US$ 44,763.3 Mn to approximately US$ 71,844.6 Mn by 2033.

The enhancement of feed efficiency leads to reduced feed costs for farmers, rendering production more economically viable. Additionally, it contributes to a diminished environmental footprint in agriculture, as less feed is required to yield the same amount of meat. This, in turn, results in lower greenhouse gas emissions and conservation of resources. As the global demand for food continues to rise, the significance of feed additives in boosting feed efficiency cannot be overstated. They represent a sustainable solution to meet the growing worldwide protein needs while simultaneously mitigating the environmental impact of livestock production.

Shifting Dynamics in the Animal Feed Additives Market

Urbanization Influencing Animal Feed Additives Demand:

Over the past decade, global urbanization trends have reshaped economies, posing challenges for food manufacturers. The surge in urban population and evolving consumer lifestyles has significantly impacted food consumption patterns and increased demand for livestock products. This shift has created opportunities for animal feed additive manufacturers to meet the changing expectations of consumers seeking clean and safe meat-based products.

Surge in Livestock Production Driving Animal Feed Additives Sales:

The last two decades have witnessed a livestock revolution, marked by rapid growth in animal-based product production and consumption. This expansion is attributed to population growth, rising incomes, and increased demand for meat products due to urbanization. Livestock farmers are actively seeking products, including feed additives, to enhance the quality and performance of animals, recognizing the profound impact of balanced nutrition on the quality of meat and by-products.

Growing Concerns for Animal Health:

The increasing focus on improving animal digestive systems has led to a rising demand for natural feed supplements, particularly vitamins and minerals. Minerals are crucial for livestock health, influencing feeding, conception, immune system response, and overall well-being. Probiotics are gaining prominence for their role in preventing pathogen-induced diseases. The global growth of the meat industry is a key driver behind the increasing demand for feed additives.

Opportunities in Commercial Farming for Animal Feed Additive Manufacturers:

Commercial farming, encompassing both livestock and agriculture, is thriving globally and is vital to the economies of countries such as China, India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The surge in commercial farming is a response to the growing global demand for high-quality meat and seafood products. The animal feed additives industry stands to benefit from the expansion of commercial farming, driven by increased global demand for protein and the role of inorganic phosphate supplements in the animal feed market.

Challenges to Animal Feed Additives Sales:

Despite the overall growth, certain factors pose challenges to the animal feed additives market. The rising vegan population, particularly in developed regions like Europe and North America, has led to increased awareness about the environmental impact of meat consumption. Animal cruelty concerns and health issues are influencing consumer buying decisions, leading to government-designed dietary guidelines promoting reduced meat consumption. Additionally, the growing inclination toward plant-based meat alternatives as a strategy to combat health risks and obesity poses a challenge to the market.

Top 6 Key Trends in the Animal Feed Additives Market:

Rise of Sustainable Practices: Growing awareness of environmental impact has led to a surge in demand for sustainable livestock production practices. Feed additives that enhance efficiency while reducing environmental footprint are gaining traction. Focus on Animal Health and Welfare: Increasing emphasis on animal well-being is driving the demand for feed additives that promote health, prevent diseases, and improve overall livestock performance. Consumers and producers alike are prioritizing the humane treatment of animals. Technological Advancements: Ongoing research and development efforts are introducing innovative feed additives, including enzymes, organic acids, and specialty ingredients. Technological advancements are enhancing feed efficiency and addressing specific nutritional needs. Clean Label and Natural Additives: Consumer preference for clean-label products is prompting the use of natural and organic feed additives. Manufacturers are responding by developing additives with minimal processing and recognizable ingredients. Regulatory Compliance and Feed Safety: Stringent regulations pertaining to feed safety and quality are influencing market dynamics. Manufacturers are aligning with regulatory standards, and consumers are seeking products that meet stringent safety requirements. Digitalization in Animal Agriculture: The integration of digital technologies, such as precision farming and data analytics, is revolutionizing animal agriculture. Smart feeding solutions and digital monitoring tools are enhancing feed efficiency and overall farm management.

Key Players:

Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Ajinomoto (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), CHR. HANSEN (Denmark), and TEGASA (Spain) emerge as pivotal players in the global feed additives market. In their pursuit of expanding revenues and market shares, these companies are strategically focusing on introducing new products, forging partnerships, and enhancing their production capabilities. Key strategies employed by market players encompass geographical expansion to explore opportunities in emerging economies, strategic acquisitions to establish a strong presence across the extensive supply chain, and the introduction of innovative products driven by robust research and development (R&D) endeavors.

Concise Market Segmentation of Animal Feed Additives:

Type:

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Antioxidants

Minerals

Probiotics

Others

Livestock:

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others



Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Application:

Feed Premix

Base Mix

Compound Feed



Function:

Growth Promoters

Mycotoxin Management

Gut Health Improvement

Palatability Enhancement

Others



Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Form:

Dry

Liquid

End-user:

Farms

Feed Mills

Home Mixers



Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Purpose:

Nutrition

Feed Conversion

Disease Prevention

Others

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific Leads Global Market: Asia-Pacific dominates the global animal feed additives market, driven by a sizable livestock population, rising demand for animal feeds, and increased awareness of advanced farming techniques. China, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea are key markets in the region, collectively accounting for about 60% of the global population. The region's food demand is expected to grow significantly by 2030, propelled by the rising demand for animal meat and protein.

Europe Driven by Protein Demand: Europe experiences a surge in meat production due to growing demand for protein-rich food. The ban on antibiotic growth promoters by the European Commission boosts the need for eubiotics and digestive enzymes in the animal feed additive market. Increased investments in domestic markets in countries like Hungary, Poland, and Romania contribute to the demand for feed additives.

North America's Significant Role: North America, home to major producers like Cargill and ADM, plays a vital role in the feed additives market. Factors such as increased livestock production, higher meat consumption, and a shift toward natural and organic feed additives drive market growth. Fast-food chains discontinuing antibiotic-fed chicken usage further contribute to the market's expansion.

Latin America's Impact on Meat Production: Latin America, with key markets in Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, is crucial for global meat production. Despite challenges like infrastructure issues, the region witnesses a rise in meat production, escalating exports, and growing feed costs, fueling the demand for feed additives.

Middle East and Africa's Growing Poultry Market: The Middle East and Africa, while the smallest market, present a lucrative space for poultry feed additives. Factors such as a growing population, increased animal farms in Africa, and government support drive demand. Improved infrastructure, emphasis on animal hygiene, and investments in the feed industry contribute to the region's feed additive market growth.

Future Outlook of Animal Feed Additives Market:

The Animal Feed Additives market is set for dynamic growth fueled by rising global demand for high-quality animal protein. Sustainability will be a key focus, driving innovation towards eco-friendly practices. Technology, including precision farming and digital monitoring, will optimize feed efficiency. Expect a shift towards alternative protein sources, aligned with plant-based diet trends. Evolving regulations will shape product development, and global expansion through collaborations will enhance industry presence. In summary, the future entails sustainable practices, technological advancements, and global cooperation in the Animal Feed Additives market.

