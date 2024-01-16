Epiq Selected by Global Investment Bank to Provide Comprehensive Hospitality Services

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today a new partnership with a global investment bank to provide elevated hospitality and office services.



The investment bank’s New York City headquarters decided to outsource for the first time and chose Epiq to seamlessly launch its new conference center facility, ensuring guests receive an exceptional level of service at a cost-effective value.

“We are thrilled to be selected as a trusted partner and serve as an extension to another well-respected global financial services company,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business. “We take pride in our reputation for exceptional service delivery and in knowing the highly skilled Epiq team will be, in many cases, the first impression for visitors, clients, and employees.”

The investment bank selected Epiq based on its proven ability to provide superior service and in-depth expertise around process innovation. Specifically, the bank noted needing a flexible team able to transform its operations in a scalable, high touch service delivery model. The bank recognized that Epiq's approach not only addresses current needs but also lays the groundwork for future growth and transformation.

Epiq’s understanding of the evolution of client pressures and priorities has helped it to become the trusted advisor to nine of the top ten U.S. banks, five of the top five U.S. health insurers, 91 of the top 100 law firms, and thousands of other brand name organizations across the world. Its global team of experts, specialists, and leaders in their fields are stationed across 18 countries and on-the-ground at more than 500 client sites. By leveraging its expertise with utility players, process improvement, and quality, Epiq is able to soundly engrain with clients’ strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes.

