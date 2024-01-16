Aerospace and Marine Data Recorders market Size Worth USD 3.33 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace and marine data recorders market size was USD 1.99 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for real-time data tracking and analysis, advancements in data recording and storage systems, and growing end-use awareness of the advantages of data recording are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

The growing awareness among end users, especially in the marine industry, regarding advantages of data recording is the key factor driving market revenue growth. A data recorder is a piece of technology that ships are equipped with to capture different types of data that can be used to recreate trip details and important information during accident investigations.

The advancements in data recording and storage systems are also a major factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, new digital technology combined with regulatory requirements is bringing a new generation of cockpit voice recorders to the market. The Cockpit Voice Recorders (CVR) recording lifetime was extended to 25 hours in order to maintain parity with the Flight Data Recorders (FDR) recording duration due to introduction of greater capacity memory devices. In addition, several effective tools for flight optimization, post-flight analysis, incident investigations, and pilot training are emerging for enhanced aviation performance and safety. For instance, Flightcell launched SmartHUB, an HD video and audio recorder, a flight data recorder, and a USB/IP device access point.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2721

However, the expensive next-generation black boxes can pose significant challenges. Although the term black box is often used in popular culture, in the industry, the term electronic flight data recorder is more widespread. In the event that an aircraft malfunctions, the flight data recorder captures vital information for inquiries. These are made to function even in the event that pilots disappear off the map and are not reachable. The cost of next-generation black boxes; however, is higher due to their numerous sophisticated features, which increase their dependability and durability in the case of an aircraft accident.

Segment Insights

Type Insights:

On the basis of type, the global aerospace and marine data recorders market is segmented into flight data recorders, cockpit data recorders, voyage data recorders, data logger, and quick access recorders.

The flight data recorders segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global aerospace and marine data recorders market in 2022. The key factor driving revenue growth of the segment in the global aerospace and marine data recorder market is their critical role in enhancing safety and accident investigation in the aviation industry. An FDR is a tool for documenting particular aircraft performance metrics. An FDR's function is to gather and store data from various aircraft sensors onto a medium that is intended to withstand an accident. Ideally, an FDR and a cockpit voice recorder have been the two types of flight recorders that are carried aboard airplanes. In installations where both varieties of recorders are installed, they are occasionally merged into a single device.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the global aerospace and marine data recorders market is segmented into commercial application and defense application.

The commercial application segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global aerospace and marine data recorders market in 2022. The focus on safety and compliance is a major factor driving revenue growth of the commercial application segment. The term commercial application describes the use of aircraft and marine data recorders for commercial activities associated with the aviation and maritime sectors. These recorders collect and preserve essential information on flights, trips, and operations to ensure compliance and safety. In cases of accidents, aerospace and marine data recorders provide investigators with vital information to identify root causes and prevent future occurrences. In addition, recorders gather crucial data for performance monitoring and optimization of commercial aircraft and marine vessels

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2721

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global aerospace and marine data recorders market in 2022. The key factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region is increasing investments in advanced avionics and maritime technologies by defence organizations. For instance, on 19 January 2023, officials of the Naval Air Systems Command announced the issuance of a USD 18.4 million order to Mercury for avionics data recorders and data transfer units as a part of the Automatic Real-Time, Reconfigurable Interface Generalization Hardware Multiprotocol Data Recorder project at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland. To be installed on F/A-18C-F aircraft, Mercury Mission Systems is supplying 157 High-Definition Video Recorders (HDVR), 72 HDVR data transmission units, 15 secret serial sophisticated attachment encryption module cables, and 35 data transfer components.

The market in Europe is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily supported by factors such as increasing focus on innovation and technological advancements in the maritime industry. For instance, on 28 November 2023, Hensoldt announced the introduction of a new device, the SferiRec Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder (CVFDR), at the European Rotors 2023 expo in Madrid. With a primary focus on weight reduction and maximum reliability, the latest technology will be utilized in the design of this new CVFDR, which will also incorporate new features and flexible applications. Notably, the new device is significantly lighter than earlier generations, weighing only 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs). In addition, its compact form positions it as one of the lightest ED112A combination recorders available.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.99 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 3.33 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2020-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled ACR Electronics, Inc., AstroNova, Inc., AIRBUS, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Danelec Marine A/S, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., FLIGHT DATA SYSTEMS, Honeywell International Inc., HR Smith Group of Companies, Leonardo DRS, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman, Phoenix International Holdings, Inc., Safran S A, SLN Technologies Pvt Ltd, RTX, RUAG Group, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Universal Avionics, and Vesper Marine Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2721

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global aerospace and marine data recorders market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective aerospace and marine data recorders solutions. Some major players included in the global aerospace and marine data recorders market report are:

ACR Electronics, Inc.

AstroNova, Inc.

AIRBUS

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Danelec Marine A/S

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLIGHT DATA SYSTEMS

Honeywell International Inc.

HR Smith Group of Companies

Leonardo DRS

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Northrop Grumman

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc.

Safran S A

SLN Technologies Pvt Ltd

RTX

RUAG Group

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Universal Avionics

Vesper Marine Ltd

Strategic Development



On 19 July 2022, L3Harris Technologies launched a new Extremely Lightweight Data Recorder (xLDR), specifically designed to cater to the expanding market for light eVTOL and robotic aircraft systems. Providing an equal level of crash safety for recording voice, flight data, video, and GPS parameters, the xLDR is a 50 percent lighter version of the LDR family currently in use globally. To safeguard vital flight data, identify incident causes, and offer strategic analysis to prevent future incidents and improve safety, the xLDR voice and flight data recorders go above and beyond legal standards.

On 26 May 2021, the Defense Solutions division of Curtiss-Wright and Honeywell announced that their 25-hour Flight Data Recorder (FDR), designed for the air transport business, has been certified as a Technical Standard Order (TSO) by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The HCR-25's partitioned architecture facilitates Honeywell's Real-Time Access Recorder (RTAR), enabling the transmission of flight data from the recorder in support of Honeywell's "Black Box In The Sky" connected recorder concept, in addition to the required FDR capability.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aerospace-and-marine-data-recorders-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace and marine data recorders market on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Flight Data Recorders Cockpit Data Recorders Voyage Data Recorders Data Logger Quick Access Recorders

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Commercial Application Defense Application

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Commercial Aviation Military Aviation Marine Transportation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2721

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com