CBORD and Amazon Collaborate on a First for Just Walk Out Technology in U.S. Healthcare Market

ITHACA, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBORD today announced that it has integrated with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology at Candler Smart Bytes store at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, the first hospital store to use the technology in the United States. The integration is also the first to accept employee badges as payment at a checkout-free store, in addition to credit cards.



Just Walk Out technology detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves and creates a virtual shopping session. When a guest completes their shopping experience, they can simply leave the store without waiting in line, and the purchase amount will be automatically deducted from their payroll deduct account. Shortly after exiting, customers receive an itemized receipt via email.

Guests visiting the Candler Smart Bytes store can enter either with their employee badge or credit card. The CBORD integration also enables retail stores to choose CBORD’s GET app as an entry method. Locations using the app can set a minimum balance for entry, and locations using the ID or employee badge can set a maximum purchasing threshold for checkout.

As a leading provider of healthcare automation solutions, CBORD is committed to providing innovative solutions that help customers achieve their goals. “I’m excited that our latest collaboration is successfully introducing this technology in a healthcare setting, where convenience and time savings are paramount,” says Dan Park, CBORD’s president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to working with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology team to bring this solution to additional healthcare stores in the near future.”

This exciting solution is now available to CBORD healthcare sites that have agreements with Amazon and CBORD’s GET platform .

About CBORD

CBORD, a Roper Technologies company (Nasdaq: ROP), is the world’s leading provider of campus card and cashless systems, food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions, and commerce platforms for higher education, healthcare, senior living, and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, the company is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of students, patients, residents, staff, and administrators. To learn more, visit cbord.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Mitchell at snm@cbord.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca362c2-e1fa-4987-a0ea-83011b483648