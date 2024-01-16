Thermal Custom Packaging Launches Grant Contest for First Responders

Miami, Florida, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP), a company specializing in phase change material cold packs, insulated totes and customized medical supply storage, announced today the launch of its first-ever grant contest aimed at supporting first responders in their critical missions to protect life, property, evidence, and the environment.

Founded by doctors, TCP is committed to public health and safety as the company prepares to give back to its community through a grant contest. TCP seeks to recognize and assist the dedicated men and women who serve on the front lines of emergency response. The contest will provide financial assistance to eligible fire/police departments, emergency medical services (EMS) organizations and sports medicine trainers, empowering them to enhance their capabilities and better serve their communities.

TCP is awarding multiple grant winners, $5,000 worth of TCP products, including PCMs , which are refrigerated, frozen and ultra- cold packs; totes , which are custom, insulated packaging; and MedShields , which are durable and customizable medical cases for first aid and other supplies. To be eligible for the grant award, applicants must be registered fire/police department, EMS group, or sports medicine professionals, with a demonstrated commitment to improving emergency response services in their communities. Interested parties are invited to submit their applications starting today through January 31, 2024.

"We understand the vital role that first responders play in ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities," said Founder and CEO of TCP, Dr. Clifford Glade. "Not only do we want to express our gratitude for their efforts through this grant contest, but also provide support to help them continue their essential work."

The grant awards will be determined based on various criteria, including impact on the community and commitment to continuous improvement. TCP is proud to contribute to the advancement of emergency services and the overall safety of the communities they serve.

TCP encourages all eligible organizations to visit the form for information on the application process, eligibility criteria, and submission guidelines.

About Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP)

Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) is a product manufacturer specializing in medical packaging and cold-chain transport solutions, including customized medical cases, insulated containers (totes) and phase change materials (PCMs). The Florida-based manufacturer, run by doctors, serves a diverse range of industries, including medicine, pharmaceuticals, law enforcement, emergency and disaster, and frozen food. Many of the world’s largest healthcare services rely on TCP solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.thermalcustompackaging.com/ .





