Conway Confidential Shares Seven Luxury Bucket List Destinations To Visit In The New Year

New York, NY, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the New Year having just begun, Conway Confidential, a leading luxury travel and lifestyle publication that exclusively covers luxury travel and leisure for the 1 Percent, shares the must-visit luxury bucket list destinations you will want to explore in the New Year:

Kapalua, Hawaii - Kapalua is home to Kapalua Beach, one of the best beaches in the entire state, known for its gorgeous clear blue water and golden toasty sand. Consider a stay at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, an oceanfront retreat that hosts various avenues of adventure including scuba diving, luaus and Hana tours.

Kyoto, Japan - Kyoto is often regarded as the cultural heartbeat of Japan, where ancient traditions coexist harmoniously with contemporary sophistication. Explore the historic Gion district or wander through the enchanting Arashiyama Bamboo Grove. A visit to the dazzling Fushimi Inari Shrine offers a spiritual journey amid breathtaking surroundings.

Uttar Pradesh, India - Uttar Pradesh is home to the iconic Taj Mahal, a testament to the grandeur of Mughal architecture and a marble masterpiece that stands as a symbol of enduring love. Opt for a luxury cruise to experience the Ghats in unparalleled style, or partake in the Ganga Aarti, a soul-stirring ritual that unfolds against the backdrop of ancient temples.

Marrakesh, Morocco - For an immersive culinary journey, savor the flavors of Morocco at Michelin-starred restaurants such as Ksar Essaoussan and AL FASSIA. Engage in vibrant street performances, indulge in rooftop dining with panoramic views, or immerse yourself in the rhythms of traditional music echoing through the narrow alleys.

Swiss Alps, Switzerland - A playground for winter sports enthusiasts, the Swiss Alps features meticulously groomed slopes catering to all skill levels. Elevate your skiing or snowboarding experience with personalized lessons from expert instructors. Consider the luxurious Zermatt, Verbier, or St. Moritz ski resorts for your stay.

St. Barts, Caribbean - St. Barts, with its blend of French-Caribbean allure, offers an exquisite selection of lavish villas, private estates and high-end resorts. Indulge in personalized beachside service as you unwind in the shade of swaying palm trees and let the gentle lull of the waves set a tone for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Amalfi Coast, Italy - The Amalfi Coast emerges as the epitome of luxury with renowned gourmet cuisine, charming coastal villages and breathtaking beauty. Charter a private yacht to explore hidden coves, grottoes, and pristine beaches, then take in the iconic sights of the Li Galli Islands and the Faraglioni rock formations — all while enjoying the unmatched privacy and luxury.

