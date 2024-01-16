Global Tire Marking Machine Market to Total US$ 673.3 Million by 2034, Expanding at a 2.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the tire marking machine market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 510.8 Million by 2024. The market is set to demonstrate a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2034. Estimating a total valuation of US$ 673.3 Million by 2034, the market indicates growth and encouraging opportunities within its evolving landscape.



The tire marking machine market is dynamic and essential for the automotive industry. These machines play a crucial role in marking essential information on tires, ensuring compliance with industry standards, and facilitating effective tracking throughout the lifecycle of the tires. As the automotive industry continually grows, there is an increasing demand for tire marking machines, propelled by the necessity for accurate and efficient identification of tire specifications.

The machines utilize various technologies, including laser marking, inkjet printing, and embossing, to imprint essential details such as manufacturing date, size, model, and safety information directly onto the tire surface. This not only aids in quality control but also assists consumers, regulators, and manufacturers in traceability and authenticity verification.

The market is characterized by integrating advanced features, such as automated data capture and real-time connectivity, allowing seamless integration into smart manufacturing environments. This enhances efficiency, reduces errors, and supports the broader trend toward automation and digitization of the industry. Stringent regulations regarding tire safety and traceability further propel the demand for tire marking machines. As governments worldwide emphasize safety standards, manufacturers are compelled to invest in marking solutions that ensure compliance and enhance overall product quality.

The tire marking machine market exhibits a competitive landscape with several key players offering diverse solutions. Customization options, compatibility with different tire types, and the ability to adapt to varying production volumes are critical factors influencing purchasing decisions. Additionally, innovation in marking technologies and materials is a focal point for market players striving to meet evolving industry requirements.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market valuation in 2023 was US$ 497.8 Million .

. Based on product type, laser marking systems are expected to dominate at a market share of 30% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 2.1% by 2034.

by 2034. India is estimated to register a significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2034.

“The rising emphasis on regulatory compliance and safety standards in the automotive industry drives the tire marking machine market,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the tire marking machine market is characterized by the presence of key players offering diverse solutions. These companies compete by providing customizable options, compatibility with various tire types, and the capacity to adapt to different production volumes.

Innovation in marking technologies and materials is a central focus for market participants as they strive to meet the evolving requirements of the automotive industry. The competition within the market is driven by a continuous pursuit of excellence in delivering efficient, accurate, and technologically advanced tire marking solutions.

Key Players Profiled in the Tire Marking Machine Market:

Liaocheng Tianyao Laser Technology Co. Ltd.

Katyusha Yantai Kami Laser Technology Co Ltd

HeatSign

4JET

Pannier Corporation

Matthews Marking Systems

KEYENCE INDIA PVT. LTD.

Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Co. Ltd.

Product Portfolio of Tire Marking Machine Market Players:

Key Players Product Key Insights KEYENCE INDIA PVT. LTD. 3-Axis CO2 Laser Marker Achieves superior marking and processing for paper, resin, and other materials. 4JET



T-MARK



Fully automated laser tire marking system A remarkably adaptable system capable of marking bitmaps, DXF graphics, numbers, characters, and 2D matrix codes on the sidewall of tires ranging from typical 14-inch to 25-inch super-single truck tires.





More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global tire marking machine market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand tire marking machine market opportunities are segmented based on Product type (Laser Marking Systems, Indent Markers, Embossed Tags), Application (tire tread code printing, automated striping and stencilling, inkjet printing), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, The Middle East and Africa).

Tire Marking Machine Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Laser Marking Systems

Indent Markers

Embossed Tags



By Application:

Tire Tread Code Printing

Automated Striping and Stenciling

Ink Jet Printing



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





