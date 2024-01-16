Sift Names Former Cisco Executive Raviv Levi as Chief Product Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced it has hired Raviv Levi as Chief Product Officer. Levi was most recently at Cisco, where he served as Vice President, Security Strategy and Innovation.



In his new role, Levi will oversee Sift's product strategy and roadmap, and will focus on building upon Sift’s core platform to protect businesses against fraud while enhancing the user experience.

Levi brings to Sift deep experience building technology, products, and teams. In his prior role as Vice President of Security Strategy and Innovation for Cisco’s multi-billion dollar Security Business Group, Levi headed up innovation for the breadth of the company’s Security portfolio. His prior roles include leading Cisco’s Cloud Security business and leading the networking and security products for Cisco Meraki (acquired by Cisco for $1.2B in 2012). Levi led the development of disruptive, market-leading products and solutions designed to secure users, devices, networks, applications, and data.

"Raviv has an impressive track record of driving meaningful innovation at some of the most iconic technology companies in the world," said Sift CEO Kris Nagel. "His passion for solving complex customer problems and ability to quickly understand new markets makes him a perfect fit to lead our product strategy."

"Online fraud is an enormous challenge facing businesses today, but artificial intelligence and machine learning are empowering companies to fight back so they can grow rapidly, safely, and with confidence," said Levi. "Sift has developed a powerful approach—while amassing an impressive customer-base—that enables companies to accurately identify fraud at scale while providing seamless experiences for legitimate customers."

Levi joins Sift during a period of significant momentum and growth for the company. Sift recently announced it has been granted or allowed 40 patents by the United States Patent and Trademark Office; It also was the only company named a “Leader” in all three categories of Fraud Detection, E-commerce Fraud Detection, and Risk-Based Authentication in G2’s Winter Grid Reports; and earlier in 2023 Sift was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Fraud Management, Q3 2023 report by Forrester Research, Inc.

