Ress Life Investments A/S: Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2023

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 16 January 2024

Corporate Announcement 03/2024

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio composition for Q4 2023

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes a portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the PRIIPS KIID documentation available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.





As per 29 December 2023, the number of life insurance policies owned is 531. The total face value of the portfolio is USD 1.4 billion.

During 2023, 10 policies paid out a total amount of 6.9 million US dollars.

Portfolio composition as of 2023-12-29

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 19.4% Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 17.2% Equitable Life Insurance Company 5.8% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 3.9% C.M. Life Insurance Company 3.8% American General Life Insurance Company 3.8% Pruco Life Insurance Company Inc 3.7% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 3.3% Protective Life Insurance Company 3.1% Pacific Life Insurance Company 3.0%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 10.6% A+ 43.5% A 40.8% A- 0.2% B++ 3.5% B+ 0.0% B 0.0% B- 0.6% C++ 0.6%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value CA 14.3% FL 14.1% NY 8.4% AZ 6.7% PA 5.3% OH 4.9% MA 3.9% NJ 3.5% MO 3.5% TX 3.3%









Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.5% 250,001-500,000 2.0% 500,001-1,000,000 10.2% 1,000,001-2,000,000 12.8% 2,000,001-3,000,000 9.8% 3,000,001-5,000,000 19.9% 5,000,001-10,000,000 30.0% 10,000,001-15,000,000 4.4% 15,000,001- 10.2%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 8.9% 65 – 69 12.3% 70 – 74 19.8% 75 – 79 20.3% 80 – 84 14.0% 85 – 89 11.1% 90 – 94 11.3% 95 < 2.3%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 14.0% Male 62.9% Joint 23.0%

DISCLAIMER This information does not constitute or form part of either an invitation, offer or recommendation. Neither Resscapital nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees or any other person makes any promise as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of this information, or of any other information or opinions, whether written or oral, that have been prepared or furnished by Resscapital. Without prejudice to the foregoing, neither Resscapital, nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees or advisers nor any other person shall be liable for any loss or damage (whether direct, indirect or consequential) suffered by any person as a result of relying on any statement in or omission from this information. The information should not be construed as legal, financial, accounting, tax or other advice.

