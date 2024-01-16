ADEVINTA ASA (ADE) – MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE – ACCEPTANCE OF VOLUNTARY OFFER

Oslo, 16 January 2024: Reference is made to the announcement on 21 November 2023 of a voluntary offer (the “Offer”) by Aurelia Bidco Norway AS (the “Offeror”) to acquire all the outstanding ordinary class A shares (the “Shares”) in Adevinta ASA (the “Company”), and the announcement on 22 December 2023 regarding approval of the offer document and commencement of the offer period for the Offer.

The following primary insiders have accepted the Offer for all Shares they currently hold in the Company, as further specified below:

Antoine Jouteau (CEO): 107,082 shares, accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Ajay Bhatia (CEO mobile.de and Head of Mobility vertical): 148,520 shares accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Román Campa (CEO Adevinta Spain and Head of Real Estate & Emerging Verticals): 18,817 shares accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Alexandre Collinet (COO): 25,584 shares accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Nicki Dexter (CPCO): 48,910 shares accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Paul Heimann (CEO Kleinanzeigen and Head of Re-Commerce vertical): 14,937 shares accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Julien Jouhault (CPTO): 24,262 shares accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Elisabeth Peyraube (CFO): 1,116 shares accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Celie Verstelle (General Counsel): 1,703 shares accepted for the 100% cash consideration alternative

Required notifications are attached to this stock exchange announcement.

