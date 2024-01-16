PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 16 January 2024





VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 December 2023

Passenger traffic rose significantly in the fourth quarter (up 17% on 2022), bringing the entire VINCI Airports network back to 2019 levels (up 0.6%).

Considerable growth in 2023 (up 26% on 2022) driven by record levels of traffic in certain European countries (Serbia and Portugal) as well as Central America and the Carribbean (Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica).

Strengthening of the long-haul traffic between London Gatwick and Japan.

In the below text, comparative statistics refer to Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022 traffic levels, unless otherwise stated.

Over 267 million passengers travelled through airports operated by VINCI Airports in 2023 (up 26% on 2022; down 4.3% on 2019). Having enjoyed sustained growth all throughout the year, traffic levels closed the fourth quarter above 2019 levels (up 0.6%; up 17% on 2022).

All-time record annual passenger numbers were achieved at several important airports in the network in 2023: Lisbon handled over 33 million passengers, Porto 15 million, Monterrey 13 million, Belgrade 7 million and Santo Domingo 5 million.

Representative of the solid performance this quarter, traffic at two other key airports (Santiago and Belfast International) has exceeded pre-pandemic levels since October. In Chile, demand was strong, in particular towards international destinations throughout the Americas, boosted by new routes and additional flights provided by several airlines, including LATAM, SKY Airline and Jetsmart. In Belfast, growth in traffic levels picked up pace during the fourth quarter, buoyed by the solid performance of Ryanair, easyJet and Jet2.

Other airports continued to record very solid performance thanks to commercial development conducted with airlines and the strength of demand. In Portugal (ANA), the expansion in the number of seats (easyJet 16% growth in movements) came alongside very high load factors (exceeding 2019 levels). Traffic grew across all airports in the country and was particularly strong in long-haul international flights to the US and Brazil. In Serbia, traffic growth continued in Belgrade, boosted in particular by the expansion of operations at Air Serbia (up 41%) and Wizz Air (x2). Demand also remained high on the American continent. In the Dominican Republic, several airlines contributed to traffic growth (Arajet x2.3, Delta up 39%, United up 57%). In Mexico, Monterrey airport consolidated its position as a regional hub by providing new routes, and the vast majority of airports recorded solid levels of passenger numbers, given the additional capacity opened by Viva Aerobus (passengers up 17%) and the major US airlines. Beyond the domestic market, Canada and the US remained very popular destinations. In Costa Rica, growth remained strong throughout the fourth quarter, while in Cabo Verde, growth continued in international flights as European airlines (TUI, TAP and Transavia) leveraged their core markets (Portugal and the UK) as well as emerging segments such as France.

The strong momentum experienced in the fourth quarter was also powered by considerable efforts made by certain airports to bolster their network of international long-haul routes. In London Gatwick, the additional services provided by British Airways (up 27%) and the arrival of new airlines considerably bolstered international long-haul flights (up 28%), in particular to the US, Asia and the Middle East. In Japan (Kansai Airports), although traffic to China has still not fully recovered, international traffic contributed to the strong performance in this quarter, especially on routes to South Korea, where passenger levels were even higher than in 2019.

Moreover, in France, while traffic has not yet returned to 2019 levels, growth continued throughout the fourth quarter, driven in particular by easyJet (services up 16% on 2022), Volotea (up 44%) and Ryanair (up 10%). The routes where passenger numbers have increased involve other airports in the network (such as London Gatwick, Lisbon, and Porto) underscoring the relevance of the VINCI Airports model.

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 31 December 2023

- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic1

December 2023 Q4 2023 YTD at the end of December 2023 % Change

2023 / 2022 % Change

2023 / 2019 % Change

2023 / 2022 % Change

2023 / 2019 % Change

2023 / 2022 % Change

2023 / 2019 VINCI Airports +15.7% -0.2% +17.2% +0.6% +26.4% -4.3% Portugal (ANA) +9.5% +14% +10% +14% +19% +12% United-Kingdom +22% -6.0% +18% -7.0% +24% -11% France +4.5% -9.5% +7.4% -11% +13% -15% Serbia +34% +51% +39% +42% +42% +29% Mexico (OMA) +0.6% +12% +5.3% +14% +16% +16% United States of America +15% -5.5% +8.3% -3.1% +2.6% -4.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +6.3% +13% +5.1% +17% +10% +17% Costa Rica +24% +53% +20% +58% +14% +35% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +18% +2.6% +19% +6.9% +25% -5.3% Brazil +0.9% -12% +2.9% -11% +3.8% -6.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) +35% -9.7% +46% -8.9% +87% -20% Cambodia2 (Cambodia Airports) +42% -40% +43% -43% x2.0 -48% Cabo Verde3 +16% +1.3% +13% -1.7% +19% -6.6%

1 Data at 100%. irrespective of percentage held. including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

2 Traffic data (including historical data) excluding Siem Reap International Airport, which ceased operations on 15 October 2023.

3 The seven airports of Cabo Verde have joined the VINCI Airports network in July 2023.

- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)4

December 2023 Q4 2023 YTD at the end of December 2023 % Change

2023 / 2022 % Change

2023 / 2019 % Change

2023 / 2022 % Change

2023 / 2019 % Change

2023 / 2022 % Change

2023 / 2019 VINCI Airports +11.0% -3.2% +11.0% -4.3% +13.6% -7.7% Portugal (ANA) +5.9% +8.6% +7.0% +8.7% +12% +6.5% United-Kingdom +18% -3.2% +14% -2.9% +19% -8.6% France +8.6% -14% +12% -18% +8.6% -24% Serbia +28% +34% +30% +30% +27% +18% Mexico (OMA) -4.1% -11% -0.9% -10% +5.1% -9.4% United States of America +26% +11% +9.4% -0.8% -0.8% -5.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -2.2% +5.1% +0.7% +9.3% +10% +9.9% Costa Rica +27% +55% +21% +56% +8.4% +32% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +15% -5.0% +17% -5.7% +20% -10% Brazil -2.4% -8.4% +1.3% -8.6% -2.6% -5.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) +18% -7.9% +21% -6.5% +27% -12% Cambodia5 (Cambodia Airports) +32% -43% +30% -48% +60% -48% Cabo Verde6 +22% -13% +13% -19% +13% -21%

4 Data at 100%. irrespective of percentage held. including commercial movements over the full period.

5 Commercial movement data (including historical data) excluding Siem Reap International Airport, which ceased operations on 15 October 2023.

6 The seven airports of Cabo Verde have joined the VINCI Airports network in July 2023.

- Passenger numbers per airport

In thousand of passsengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2023 % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of December

(12 month) % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 8,059 +8.7% +9.3% 33,649 +19% +7.9% Porto (OPO) 100 3,515 +12% +15% 15,205 +20% +16% Faro (FAO) 100 1,818 +15% +16% 9,640 +18% +7.0% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 1,130 +9.5% +50% 4,837 +18% +44% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 593 +8.5% +22% 2,996 +18% +22% TOTAL 15,116 +10% +14% 66,332 +19% +12% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50 9,359 +15% -9.1% 40,899 +25% -12% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,441 +37% +9.0% 5,956 +24% -5.2% TOTAL 10,800 +18% -7.0% 46,855 +24% -11% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 2,420 +9.1% -10% 10,000 +17% -15% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,526 +11% -4.6% 6,535 +13% -9.6% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 131 -24% -30% 595 -7.6% -30% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 42 +33% -9.2% 249 +28% -19% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 16 -27% -26% 163 +35% -20% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 52 -38% -45% 308 -28% -39% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 57 +7.8% -44% 231 +23% -47% TOTAL 4,247 +7.4% -11% 18,095 +13% -15% Serbie Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,997 +39% +42% 7,948 +42% +29% TOTAL 1,997 +39% +42% 7,948 +42% +29% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,486 +10% +22% 13,339 +22% +19% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 494 +2.9% +13% 1,901 +10% +12% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 568 +3.9% +41% 2,263 +13% +41% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 629 -4.6% -0.1% 2,619 +7.7% +6.2% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 431 +9.4% +32% 1,632 +11% +38% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 107 -51% -52% 888 +6.4% +1.5% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 187 +12% +9.6% 712 +14% +12% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 203 +11% +11% 779 +16% +9.4% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 173 +15% +15% 649 +11% +5.0% Durango (DGO) 29.99 131 +9.5% -12% 507 +5.8% -3.2% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 111 -2.6% -11% 444 +2.4% -6.5% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 148 +6.5% -19% 565 +13% -23% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 140 +6.6% +19% 538 +4.3% +13% TOTAL 6,807 +5.3% +14% 26,837 +16% +16% In thousand of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2023 % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of December

(12 month) % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 722 +5.1% -8.3% 2,940 +5.0% -11% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,649 +8.6% +1.1% 6,041 +2.4% +1.0% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 243 +17% -13% 923 -3.5% -19% TOTAL 2,613 +8.3% -3.1% 9,904 +2.6% -4.8% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,424 +4.9% +20% 5,633 +9.2% +25% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 181 +6.4% +8.6% 737 +12% -14% Samana (AZS) 100 21 +16% -31% 123 x2.0 -27% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 19 -4.4% -14% 90 +9.3% +7.3% TOTAL 1,645 +5.1% +17% 6,584 +10% +17% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 415 +20% +58% 1,652 +14% +35% TOTAL 415 +20% +58% 1,652 +14% +35% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 6,306 +19% +6.9% 23,337 +25% -5.3% TOTAL 6,306 +19% +6.9% 23,337 +25% -5.3% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,956 +15% -7.1% 7,330 +11% -5.0% Manaus (MAO) 100 651 -12% -19% 2,672 -4.5% -12% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 108 -42% -41% 587 -21% -21% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 103 +1.5% +14% 409 +5.3% +18% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 93 -8.9% +5.3% 358 -7.6% +4.7% TOTAL 2,941 +2.9% -11% 11,490 +3.8% -6.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 6,844 x2.0 -10% 23,319 x2.9 -27% Itami (ITM) 40 3,890 +5.0% -8.5% 14,754 +28% -11% Kobe (UKB) 40 871 +1.5% -0.7% 3,433 +27% +2.1% TOTAL 11,605 +46% -8.9% 41,507 +87% -20% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 1,072 +43% -30% 3,976 x2.0 -34% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 15 +14% -96% 55 +38% -97% TOTAL 1,087 +43% -43% 4,031 x2.0 -48% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 150 +8.8% -5.1% 600 +16% -7.3% Sal (SID) 100 311 +10% -0.7% 1,119 +17% -5.6% Sao Vicente (VXE) 100 65 +14% +0.4% 242 +17% -4.2% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 150 +28% +4.2% 536 +33% -6.8% TOTAL 693 +13% -1.7% 2,580 +19% -6.6% Total VINCI Airports 66,274 +17.2% +0.6% 267,150 +26.4% -4.3%

*MC: Management contract

- Commercial movements per airport

Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2023 % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of December

(12 month) % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 54,873 +6.9% +4.4% 222,753 +12% +2.3% Porto (OPO) 100 24,249 +8.8% +4.6% 101,710 +13% +5.4% Faro (FAO) 100 12,613 +9.7% +19% 62,709 +13% +6.7% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 8,188 +2.2% +36% 34,062 +11% +31% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 6,855 +2.8% +17% 35,125 +7.5% +19% TOTAL 106,852 +7.0% +8.7% 456,702 +12% +6.5% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50 59,453 +9.7% -5.5% 253,052 +18% -9.8% Belfast (BFS) 100 12,217 +37% +12% 48,321 +23% -1.7% TOTAL 71,670 +14% -2.9% 301,373 +19% -8.6% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 31 24,308 +20% -15% 95,577 +14% -22% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 11,913 +10% -17% 48,661 +9.7% -23% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 1,715 -16% -42% 7,322 -5.8% -44% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 761 +29% +21% 3,786 +7.1% -2.2% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 1,032 -10% -14% 5,966 -8.7% -13% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 1,103 -23% -43% 8,587 -7.8% -23% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,237 -3.7% -43% 4,975 +1.6% -46% TOTAL 43,121 +12% -18% 179,400 +8.6% -24% Serbie Belgrade (BEG) 100 21,164 +30% +30% 83,311 +27% +18% TOTAL 21,164 +30% +30% 83,311 +27% +18% Mexico (OMA) Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 26,557 +6.0% -2.3% 103,049 +17% -5.4% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 5,527 +1.1% -11% 21,424 -0.8% -15% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,554 -1.0% +7.1% 18,242 +1.3% +4.5% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 5,220 -16% -13% 22,879 -5.6% -8.3% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 3,615 -3.4% -6.0% 13,956 -3.3% +5.8% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 1,437 -55% -65% 11,325 -13% -34% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,619 +11% -2.3% 13,935 +8.9% -7.1% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,660 +4.1% -15% 10,330 -3.7% -20% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 2,109 +4.1% -13% 7,412 -11% -20% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,677 +3.0% -20% 10,396 -4.0% -16% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 1,166 -4.0% -18% 5,001 +4.1% -8.2% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 2,089 +10% -24% 8,229 +10% -25% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,204 +1.4% +17% 4,814 -0.2% +12% TOTAL 62,434 -0.9% -10% 250,992 +5.1% -9.4% Commercial flights (ATM) VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2023 % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 YTD at the end of December

(12 mois) % change 2023 /

2022 % change 2023 / 2019 United States of America of which Orlando-Sanford (SFB) 100 5,107 +7.0% -11% 20,137 +3.1% -17% Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 31,032 +9.2% -1.0% 114,790 -1.8% -4.2% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,645 +17% +32% 9,664 +3.7% +19% TOTAL 38,784 +9.4% -0.8% 144,591 -0.8% -5.0% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 13,431 +2.5% +18% 52,673 +11% +22% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,294 +2.6% +4.1% 5,023 +4.5% -19% Samana (AZS) 100 213 +20% -16% 1,183 +68% -10% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,738 -14% -25% 7,566 +1.8% -21% TOTAL 16,706 +0.7% +9.3% 66,599 +10% +9.9% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 4,924 +21% +56% 18,386 +8.4% +32% TOTAL 4,924 +21% +56% 18,386 +8.4% +32% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 37,467 +17% -5.7% 140,876 +20% -10% TOTAL 37,467 +17% -5.7% 140,876 +20% -10% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 14,657 +11% -6.2% 55,251 +3.1% -5.4% Manaus (MAO) 100 6,920 -5.4% -11% 27,790 -1.5% -5.0% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 917 -43% -34% 5,205 -24% -14% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 782 +6.1% +25% 3,004 -18% +23% Rio Branco (RBR) 100 723 -13% -20% 2,934 -15% -16% TOTAL 24,450 +1.3% -8.6% 96,028 -2.6% -5.7% Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 44,307 +52% -14% 157,180 +68% -24% Itami (ITM) 40 34,886 +0.1% +1.4% 138,092 +3.3% -0.2% Kobe (UKB) 40 9,061 +0.4% +4.3% 34,894 +4.9% +11% TOTAL 88,254 +21% -6.5% 330,166 +27% -12% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 9,723 +32% -36% 36,673 +64% -35% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 498 -0.2% -89% 1,878 +4.2% -89% TOTAL 10,221 +30% -48% 38,551 +60% -48% Cabo Verde of which Praia (RAI) 100 1,976 +6.5% -18% 7,887 +8.8% -18% Sal (SID) 100 2,721 +17% -22% 9,399 +14% -25% Sao Vicente (VXE) 100 803 +17% -14% 3,056 +13% -15% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 1,095 +26% -6.2% 3,725 +26% -19% TOTAL 6,911 +13% -19% 25,587 +13% -21% Total VINCI Airports 532,958 +11.0% -4.3% 2,132,562 +13.6% -7.7%

*MC: Management contract

