New Zealand Cards and Payments, Opportunities and Risks to 2027: Number of POS Terminals Recorded a CAGR of 2.4%, Rising from 180,930 in 2019 to 199,289 in 2023

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the New Zealand cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, cash, credit transfer, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2019-23e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2023e-27). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.



The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the New Zealand cards and payments industry, including -

Current and forecast values for each market in the New Zealand cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, cash, credit transfer, direct debits and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the New Zealand cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the New Zealand cards and payments industry.

Key Highlights

To reduce the dependence on cash, as part of its Payments Modernisation Plan 2030, Payments NZ has introduced various measures that are being adopted by commercial banks and payment services providers. The plan includes improving financial inclusion, promoting acceptance of card payments by merchants, and supporting competition and innovation to give consumers more choice in the payments space. As a result, volume, value, and frequency of card-based transactions are all set to increase over 2023e-27.

BNPL services are gaining prominence in New Zealand as an alternative credit option, mostly driven by tech-savvy millennials. Afterpay leads the market both for online and in-store payments. In October 2022, Afterpay partnered with retailer James Pascoe Group, enabling customers to use Afterpay for purchases and split the amount into four interest-free installments. Meanwhile, Zip is also a leading player in this space, available to customers at over 3,000 online and in-store stores.

The number of POS terminals recorded a CAGR of 2.4%, rising from 180,930 in 2019 to 199,289 in 2023e. This reflects the growing preference among consumers for electronic payment methods. In addition to conventional POS terminals, mobile POS terminals are also offered in the country. In May 2021, EFTPOS launched a portable Android-based POS terminal in New Zealand. The terminal accepts both contactless and chip and PIN-based card transactions as well as NFC-based mobile payments. Meanwhile, in August 2022, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) launched the BNZ Pay POS mobile app, enabling merchants to covert their smartphone into a POS terminal.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card-Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

In-Store Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Company coverage:

ANZ

ASB

Westpac

BNZ

Kiwibank

EFTPOS

Mastercard

Visa

American Express

